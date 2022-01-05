Sri Lankan lawmaker calls on Chinese Xi Jinping to stop economic invasion, South Asia News





A Sri Lankan parliamentarian has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop his economic invasion of the island nation, putting its future in jeopardy. Notably, the letter comes days before Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Sri Lanka to mark the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka. diplomatic relations. In a 45-point letter to the Chinese president, Sri Lankan lawyer and MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said most projects carried out with Chinese funds were waste and large commissions were paid to corrupt politicians and officials. to get such projects. . He also warned China of the repercussions of its continued influence on Sri Lankan politicians, adding that the people would not hesitate to overthrow the government at the earliest opportunity available and that could be the case in the country’s upcoming elections. . Read also | With port city of Colombo, China sees potential foreign colony in Sri Lanka The lawmaker has said that if these agreements are found to be non-best practice, they will be canceled once the new government takes over. Transactions that you have secured by corruption will be voided and we are not obligated to repay loans obtained for such contracts. In the event of restructuring, the duration of an agreement may in no case exceed a period of 15 years from the date of entry into force of these contracts, he said. Rajapakshe also accused China of using the “One Belt, One Road” policy to push Sri Lanka into the debt trap with the ultimate ambition to make this country your battleground on your journey to world power. . Later, while addressing WION, Rajapakshe blamed Mahinda Rajapaksa, the dual president and current prime minister, for letting Sri Lanka get trapped under Chinese debt. Read also | As US Withdraws Aid, China’s Mission To Push Sri Lanka Into More Debt Succeeds In 2017, Maithripala Sirisena’s previous government had to hand over the Port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned company for a 99-year lease in the form of a $ 1.2 billion debt swap. When the Hambantota Port Project was launched, negotiations were taking place during President (Chandrika) Kumaratunga’s period. They (the Chinese firm) were to build a port there and for that, they quoted 390 million dollars. After the change of government in 2005 when Rajapakshe came to power, when China launched its One Belt One Road initiative, the contract’s quotation increased. Initially they charged $ 580 million and ended up quoting $ 1,285 million. In addition to bankrupting the country, Rajapakshe also blamed China for dismantling Sri Lanka’s foreign relations with India, the United States and the EU. (With contributions from agencies)

