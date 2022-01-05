Shock and amazement after Boris Johnson plans to ‘ride’ the Omicron wave without new Covid restrictions

January 05, 2022 7:06 am

UK Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and UK Chief Science Officer Patrick Vallance (C)

Covid experts responded with shock and amazement that the government has said it plans to “ride” the Omicron wave without any new lockdowns or additional restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be subject to close scrutiny over his decision despite the NHS coming under significant pressure from the coronavirus.

Johnson will argue to his cabinet on Wednesday that they should stick to Plan B measures in England as he has agreed that parts of the health services feel temporarily overwhelmed.

He will also face Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on Prime Ministers’ Questions and possible challenges from Conservative MPs critical of restrictions amid concerns over staff shortages.

Testing rules can be relaxed

Government sources have not denied reports suggesting that Covid-19 testing rules will be relaxed to reduce absences, although the timing of the announcement was not clear.

The Telegraph said a change so that the millions of people who test positive in lateral flow tests do not need a confirmatory PCR could come on Wednesday.

NHS trusts were declaring critical incidents and hospitals in Greater Manchester said they would suspend some elective surgeries due to the growing impact of Covid-19 and staff shortages.

NHS North West Regional Medical Director Dr David Levy said BBC hospitals were under pressure across the region due to the volume of Covid patients and isolating staff, adding that frontline workers were suffering a fairly intense pressure at the moment.

A record 218,724 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced in England and Scotland on Tuesday, although the figure was inflated by reports delayed over the holiday period.

Johnson has confirmed he will stick to Plan B measures, including advice on working from home, wearing masks and Covid health passes ahead of Wednesday’s review of regulations due to expire on the 26th. January.

At a press conference in Downing Street, he argued that the booster deployment had given substantial protection and added: So with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without closing our country again. .

Staff absences

Johnson accepted the coming weeks were going to be tough and said some services would be disrupted by staff absences as he pledged to fortify the NHS to withstand pressures and protect supply chains.

As part of the measures, he said 100,000 essential workers, including those in transport, police and food distribution, would undergo lateral flow tests every working day from Monday.

The PM added: I would say we have a good chance of crossing the Omicron wave without needing any additional restrictions and certainly without needing a lockdown.

But he accepted that the NHS was going on a war footing as he recognized the health services were under enormous pressure as hospital admissions were high.

The Johnsons administration in Westminster has stuck to the Plan B restrictions announced four weeks ago, despite tighter restrictions in other UK countries.

A ministerial statement is also expected in the Commons on Wednesday, although it is not clear whether Johnson will do it himself or whether another minister will.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will brief the Scottish Parliament on the pandemic in the afternoon.