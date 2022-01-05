Politics
Shock and amazement after Boris Johnson plans to ‘ride’ the Omicron wave without new Covid restrictions
January 05, 2022 7:06 am
Covid experts responded with shock and amazement that the government has said it plans to “ride” the Omicron wave without any new lockdowns or additional restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be subject to close scrutiny over his decision despite the NHS coming under significant pressure from the coronavirus.
Johnson will argue to his cabinet on Wednesday that they should stick to Plan B measures in England as he has agreed that parts of the health services feel temporarily overwhelmed.
He will also face Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on Prime Ministers’ Questions and possible challenges from Conservative MPs critical of restrictions amid concerns over staff shortages.
Testing rules can be relaxed
Government sources have not denied reports suggesting that Covid-19 testing rules will be relaxed to reduce absences, although the timing of the announcement was not clear.
The Telegraph said a change so that the millions of people who test positive in lateral flow tests do not need a confirmatory PCR could come on Wednesday.
NHS trusts were declaring critical incidents and hospitals in Greater Manchester said they would suspend some elective surgeries due to the growing impact of Covid-19 and staff shortages.
NHS North West Regional Medical Director Dr David Levy said BBC hospitals were under pressure across the region due to the volume of Covid patients and isolating staff, adding that frontline workers were suffering a fairly intense pressure at the moment.
A record 218,724 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced in England and Scotland on Tuesday, although the figure was inflated by reports delayed over the holiday period.
Johnson has confirmed he will stick to Plan B measures, including advice on working from home, wearing masks and Covid health passes ahead of Wednesday’s review of regulations due to expire on the 26th. January.
At a press conference in Downing Street, he argued that the booster deployment had given substantial protection and added: So with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without closing our country again. .
Staff absences
Johnson accepted the coming weeks were going to be tough and said some services would be disrupted by staff absences as he pledged to fortify the NHS to withstand pressures and protect supply chains.
As part of the measures, he said 100,000 essential workers, including those in transport, police and food distribution, would undergo lateral flow tests every working day from Monday.
The PM added: I would say we have a good chance of crossing the Omicron wave without needing any additional restrictions and certainly without needing a lockdown.
But he accepted that the NHS was going on a war footing as he recognized the health services were under enormous pressure as hospital admissions were high.
The Johnsons administration in Westminster has stuck to the Plan B restrictions announced four weeks ago, despite tighter restrictions in other UK countries.
A ministerial statement is also expected in the Commons on Wednesday, although it is not clear whether Johnson will do it himself or whether another minister will.
Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will brief the Scottish Parliament on the pandemic in the afternoon.
Sources
2/ https://www.cityam.com/shock-and-astonishment-after-boris-johnson-plans-to-ride-out-omicron-wave-without-new-covid-restrictions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]