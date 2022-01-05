Turkish nationalist leader warns Greece against arms program

The leader of Turkey’s main nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli, has criticized Greece’s arms program while accusing Athens of violating the country’s maritime rights.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting of his Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Tuesday, Bahceli said Greece should not rely too heavily on the fighter jets and frigates it has bought from France.

No one should flex their muscles against us or make cowardly threats. The Aegean Sea will either be a sea of ​​peace and tranquility or the Turkish nation will know how to sign another victory with its blood or its life, said Bahceli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The MHP chief also accused Greece of violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, while allegedly seeking to invade Turkish maritime jurisdiction.

Greece’s constant opportunism shows that it is making rapid progress towards a rogue state, Bahceli said.

Greece must return to good neighbor law while there is still time, he said.

Greece has declared that it maintains the right to extend its territorial waters from the current 6 to 12 nautical miles around its Aegean islands, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Turkey has a long history. declared that it would consider this decision a cause of war (casus belli), arguing that the Greek islands would effectively block its access to the Aegean Sea.