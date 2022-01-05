Curbing urban expansion is key to tackling climate change: Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister deplores country among 10 most vulnerable countries despite less than 1% contribution to global carbon emissions

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Tuesday that the governments of the day aimed to develop master plans for Pakistan’s cities to restrict their expansion, stressing that this was essential to counter the adverse effects of climate change.

Our cities are under stress and they are expanding and the green blanket is fading, he said at a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding between the climate change ministry and the World Bank. He said the cantonment of towns was necessary to keep the environment clean and stem the pollution of water resources. Referring to Lahore, the capital of Punjab, often cited as one of the most polluted cities in the world, he claimed that the air quality had deteriorated due to rampant deforestation and was now causing problems of health,

Pakistan, although it contributes less than 1% of global carbon emissions, is unfortunately among the 10 most vulnerable countries, he said. It is very important for Pakistanis to think as a nation and protect our future generations, he said and blamed developed countries for acting too late to fight global warming. We are not responsible [climate change]; the countries that emit the most carbon have failed to recognize the challenge of climate change and have taken action very late, he said.

He noted that the government of the day has taken various initiatives to tackle climate change, including its flagship program for the 10 billion tree tsunami; the creation of 15 national parks across Pakistan; and digital cadastral mapping to protect existing forests.

We need to protect our existing forests, strengthen our tree planting campaigns to improve forest cover and develop more national parks, he said, adding that mangrove cover along the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan was being improved to help recharge groundwater and protect wildlife. He regretted that rising temperatures are causing the country’s glaciers to melt, reducing the available water supply and this needs to be addressed if Pakistan is not to experience acute water stress.

The prime minister said the government would hire people to protect national parks and also use technology such as drones to monitor the area. This, he argued, would help both protect forests and wildlife and create employment opportunities for local people.

Khan concluded his speech by thanking the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank for launching the Green Stimulus initiative. Under the deal, the World Bank would provide Rs. 22 billion for 14 green initiatives across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said the Green Stimulus program would generate 135,000 jobs over the next nine months across Pakistan. It would target forestry, protected areas, clean green cities and electric mobility, he said.

In a video message, World Bank Vice President Juergen Voegele expressed his deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to tackle climate change and underscored the World Bank’s commitments to support Islamabad’s efforts in this regard. .

