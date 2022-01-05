Zeng Qinghong pressures Xi Jinping to seize Taiwan

On November 24, 2021, the Duowei newspaper published an article: “Jiang Zemin: ‘The Taiwan Problem That Concerns Me Most’,” referring to Jiang Zemin’s desire to unify Taiwan.

theJournal of the Liberation Armythe same day publishes an article: “The command of war must be turned over to those who see the enemy.” The main intention is for Xi Jinping to hand over power to the military.

Professor Zhang Tianliang, a historian with a deep understanding of Chinese politics and culture, has analyzed Duowei’s article in Political Commentaries Around the World. published November 27, 2021.

An article by Duowei puts pressure on Xi Jinping.

Many people say that the Duowei website is owned by Zeng Qinghong; For his part, Professor Zhang did not accurately verify the above information but gave some analysis.

Duowei is a foreign media company, but headquartered in Beijing. This is extraordinary because a foreign media channel usually only sets up one reporting station or has a few reporters residing in the region.

Professor Zhang admitted that Duowei must support a high-ranking faction within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On November 24, 2021, the Duowei newspaper published an article titled, “Jiang Zemin:“ The Taiwan Problem That Concerns Me Most. ”Reuniting Taiwan by Force.

As a person with a deep understanding of Chinese politics, Professor Zhang admitted that Duowei borrowed Jiang Zemin’s story to push Xi Jinping to unify Taiwan as soon as possible. Behind it was a trap.

In June 1995, President Clinton authorized the President of the Republic of China Li Dang Huy to visit the United States, thereby breaking the ban on high-ranking Taiwanese figures.

Jiang Zemin later suggested military action against Taiwan during a conversation with a People’s Liberation Army general. Then Deng Xiaoping gave instructions that “the China-US issue and the Taiwan Strait should be dealt with rationally.”

Under the circumstances of public opinion and social sentiment in China, the incident gave Jiang Zemin a strong image, describing him as a leader who was always “heartbroken by national unification.”

But before the eyes of a historian, Professor Zhang said, “Jiang Zemin is like a speculator. He really does not have the courage to use force to unify Taiwan.

Professor Zhang says, “In 1995, did Jiang Zemin want to unify Taiwan? Impossible. Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping couldn’t do it; what did Jiang Zemin rely on to do it? “

Professor Zhang admitted that Jiang Zemin also believed that: if he won, he would still be the Supreme Leader or General Secretary; and if you lose, the CCP will lose the country.

Therefore, Jiang Zemin would not dare to do such a risky thing. He expressed his uncompromising attitude only to create an image of a leader who has always been heartbroken by national unification but lacked the courage to unify Taiwan.

The problem Jiang Zemin faced back then is the same as Xi Jinping’s today. Currently, Xi Jinping is being watched by political opponents.

In the historic resolution adopted at the 6th plenary session of the Central Committee, Xi Jinping did not downplay Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao. Xi also did not assimilate to Mao Zedong; Xi can only continue the policies of his predecessors.

Xi Jinping does not achieve “supreme authority” like Mao Zedong. He does not have all the power in his hands; how dare Xi risk attacking Taiwan. If Xi wins, he remains general secretary; re-election will not be affected. If he loses, the CCP will destroy the country and Xi will not avoid disaster.

Professor Zhang admitted that whether or not Xi would strike Taiwan, it was not known. But it is clear that Zeng Qinghong wants to cause trouble for Xi Jinping and is looking for opportunities.

Xi Jinping has no real power in the military.

On October 11, 2021, the spokesperson for the Chinese armyJournal of the Liberation Armypublished an article titled: “Always Keep Your Identity Unforgettable.” The army will remain neutral if Cai Shang Huang (referring to Jiang Zemin or the JiangTang faction) is reinstated.

The historic 3rd resolution was adopted during the 6th plenary session held from November 8 to 11, but the army has not yet “learned, mastered, understood and expressed its attitudes”.

On November 24, 2021, the Liberation Army newspaper published an article entitled: “The right to command war must be granted to those who can see the enemy.” It refers to the right to command in the military, which also means that in specific wars it is advisable to allow the close commander to handle battlefield situations flexibly.

The problem here is that from the articles in the Liberation Army newspaper and the attitude of the military, it can be seen that although Xi Jinping is the chairman of the Central Military Commission, he does not hold the true power. He’s not like Mao Zedong or Deng Xiaoping. Mao and Deng could give the commander some military authority. For example, Mao Zedong was able to delegate power to four field commanders to go to war, while Deng Xiaoping dared to hand over the army to Hua Shiyou.

Xi Jinping does not hold absolute power, nor is he as strong as Mao or Deng. Xi did not dare to hand over military power to the army commander. If China is fighting Taiwan, as long as the US military is involved, China has no chance of winning. In the hypothetical situation that China wins, then the general who commands the army “will overwhelm the master”, then he can overthrow Xi Jinping.

Therefore, Xi Jinping will not dare to attack Taiwan. And the screams at Duowei could be Zeng Qinghong’s counterattack for Xi Jinping.

Currently, Xi Jinping and Zeng Qinghong have no way of retreating.

Xi Jinping always has in mind that the coup incident that year was behind JiangTang, but because at the 19th National Congress in 2017, Xi did not have time to clean up Zeng Qinghong, he therefore made a compromise.

Zeng Qinghong also had similar thoughts. It would be too late if he did not act before the 20th Congress, as the people he promoted at that time had reached retirement age. The coming battle could therefore be a decisive battle between Xi Jinping and Zeng Qinghong.