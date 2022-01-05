MBR Creative Sports Award: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is the international sports personality, to be honored in Dubai on January 9





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a UN meeting. Photo file

Gulf Today, journalist

The 11th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will celebrate its winners in a sparkling presentation ceremony on Sunday January 9 at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai – the Dubai Exhibition Center. Among them is Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Pakistan, who received the International Sports Personality Award in recognition of his efforts to make Pakistan one of the leading cricket countries in the world.

He was captain of the Pakistani team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, beating England in the final. An icon of inspiring sport, he continues to inspire young people as Prime Minister, improving the status of sport in general and cricket in particular, and empowering Pakistani society through sport. Today, half of the country’s 221 million people identify as cricket fans, and nearly 42,000 players are officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board. In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a pioneering $ 639 million Pakistani Youth Wellbeing Initiative, whereby young men and women will receive scholarships and skills development opportunities, including including scholarships in sport.

In June of this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his intention to build a cricket pitch in each of Pakistan’s more than 4,000 union and village councils. The Arab Sports Personality Award Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, has been named Arab Sports Personality for his long list of achievements since taking over the presidency of the Qatar Olympic Committee in 2015, including understood the unprecedented success of Qatari athletes at the Tokyo Olympics; they won two gold medals and one bronze, and it was Qatar’s best performance at the Olympics.

He was also chairman of the organizing committee of the 2015 Handball World Championship in Doha and contributed to the hosting by Qatar of numerous international sporting events as well as the development of equestrian sport and the success of Qatari horses in the world. world. He also spearheaded Qatar’s successful bid to host its second Asian Games in 2030. Doha first hosted the first continental championships in 2006. The local athlete Ali Ahmed Mabkhout award, for his historic achievements at local levels and international, where he became the all-time top scorer for the UAE national team with 78 goals. Mabkhout also broke the record for goals scored at the national level and is the UAE League’s all-time top scorer with 175 goals.

He is currently third on the list of international scorers. The award of local administrator Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, for winning the presidency of the Asian Boxing Confederation and becoming vice-president of the International Boxing Association. The award of local referee Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, for being the first Arab to be chosen as chief referee of the International Weightlifting Federation for determined persons, and for his participation for the seventh consecutive time as a referee at the Paralympic Games. A global Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum initiative, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize for Creative Sport is the largest award of its kind, in terms of prizes and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sport.

Sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the award is chaired by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, and translates the guidelines wise leaders of the country to support and raise the level of creativity in sport.

Winners of the 10th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The award ceremony for the winners of the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will take place on Sunday in South Hall 1A-1C of the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, bringing an end to a busy season that recorded a record total. out of 409 applications – 54 in the Institutional Creativity category, 29 in the Team Sports Creativity category and 326 in the Individual Sports Creativity category. In their 10 previous seasons, 2,188 people, teams and organizations from 188 different countries – including 583 from the United Arab Emirates, 1,386 from Arab countries and 219 from the rest of the world – sent in their nominations for Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The prize list includes 230 laureates – 110 from the United Arab Emirates, 104 from the Arab region and 16 from the rest of the world. One hundred and sixty-five of the winners are individuals, while 19 teams received the coveted awards and 46 local, Arab and international institutions were honored for their creativity. Seven Olympic and Paralympic Champions This year’s list of winners includes seven Olympic and Paralympic champions from Tokyo, who won three gold and one silver and bronze at the Summer Olympics, and two gold and one silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The names of the winners of the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award were unveiled during a ceremony on November 23, 2021, at Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Prize.

