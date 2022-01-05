Britain can weather the Omicron wave without a strict lockdown, says Boris Johnson.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that despite the record increase in coronavirus cases, the limited restrictions currently in place in England were the right approach and would be maintained. We have a chance to weather this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again, Mr Johnson said at an evening press conference, adding: We can keep our schools and businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus. The prime minister said he would urge the cabinet to continue the current emergency coronavirus measures, known as Plan B, which were introduced in early December as the Omicron wave took hold. They include masking warrants, tips for working from home, and the use of vaccine passports, but they fall short of the tougher lockdown measures some opposition lawmakers and scientists had called for. I think the balance of measures we have is the right one, Mr Johnson said. He said he thought there was a good chance of crossing the wave without further restrictions.

As Mr Johnson’s government pushed Britain to stay open in recent weeks, an increase in coronavirus cases brought on by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron has added to the pressure for the shutdown. As of Tuesday, some 218,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported and hospitalizations continued to rise.

Absences from hospitals across England have left a number of facilities understaffed, field hospitals have been set up to cope with an overflow of patients and public transport has been hit by closures because workers made themselves sick. Mr Johnson acknowledged that the coming weeks would be difficult. But he highlighted support for key industries and said he believed staff shortages would be much less disruptive than a foreclosure. He said the government had identified 100,000 critical workers who would be offered daily antivirus tests to help keep essential services open. Schools in England reopened on Tuesday with new measures, including masking requirements and extended testing. Recently retired teachers have been asked to return to cover absences. And as England’s National Health Service shifted to war, the government scrambled to identify hospitals most likely to need military support.

Despite the increase in cases, there were some glimmers of good news. England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday that new data showed that a booster shot offered a person about 88% protection against hospitalization, and that protection was likely to be even greater in terms of mortality. Earlier today, Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said he was cautiously optimistic that coronavirus infection rates in London in the key age group of 18 to 50 years that drove the Omicron outbreak may have reached a plateau. Professor Ferguson told the BBC that it was too early to tell if new infections were on the decline, but that growth in some areas had slowed. He warned, however, that it could be weeks before the full effect of social mixing at Christmas is known. Socializing during the holidays can be particularly risky for older populations, he said. Hospitalizations generally continue to rise across the country, and we could see high levels for a few weeks, Professor Ferguson said, adding that the numbers were still well below levels seen during a peak last year.

