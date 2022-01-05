Politics
Turkey changes its name to Turkiye, ending the confusion involving a certain delicious bird | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | David Israel | 3 Shevat 5782 January 5, 2022
Photo credit: GCIS; Mariah OConnell
Last December, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he was changing the name of his country from Turkey to Turkiye because it “represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way”. “Made in Turkiye” will appear on the country’s exports, and the URL of its official tourism website has been changed to GoTurkiye.com.
Turkey, on the other hand, remains the official name for Meleagris, a charming and delicious bird native to North America but which tastes equally good everywhere else.
It has been suggested that the reason behind Erdogan’s movement is not the positive side of culture and civilization, blah blah, especially because the huge Asian ethnic group associated with Erdogan is simply called Turkmen, not unusual spelling there.
No, the real reason is the prevalence of very insulting synonyms for Turkey in English, and we all know bullies have thin skin when it comes to public humiliation. For example, thesaurus.com has provided these synonyms for “Turkey, not one of them a compliment:
ass
bird brain
imbecile
bone head
breasts
jester
clod of earth
clown
dumbass
stupid
unbalance
drug
dunce
imbecile
big head
goose
idiot
ignorant
imbecile
innocent
donkey
jerk
imbecile
nerd
pickle
simpleton
dumbass
beta
clumsy
sap
schlemiel
stupid
stooge
suction cup
idiot
andouille
dumbass
dumb beef
imbecile
lamebrain
moon calf
soft head
Or, as the GoTurkiye.com the website says it: Make room for good new memories in Trkiye in 2021.
Yes, they will get to update it at some point.
