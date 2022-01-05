Donald Trump withdraws from the anniversary event of the riot; Blame Jan 6 panel, 2 Republicans, media





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday retracted his plans to hold an event to mark the first anniversary of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, while blaming the investigation committee for the attack, two Republicans and the media.

In an official statement, Trump called off the event, which was to be a press conference to discuss the day’s events. The topics he planned to address will now be moved to a rally on January 15. He blamed the cancellation on the House Select Committee, Republicans in Congress and Fake News Media.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the unselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and bogus news media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, and instead, I will discuss many of these important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15 in Arizona, ”the statement read from Trump. “It will be a big crowd!”

Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled for the anniversary of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Above, Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol following a rally with Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Trump also took the opportunity to further blame the non-deployment of the Army and National Guard in the riot against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms.

“What has become increasingly evident to ALL is that LameStream Media will not be reporting the facts [that] Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms refused requests for the National Guard or the army to be present at the Capitol, ”continued the former president. “Their emails and correspondence with the Defense Ministry exist, but the media will not ask for it. for this proof, or report the truth! “

Trump has been accused of provoking violence from his supporters before the certification of the 2020 presidential election last year, which ultimately led to the riot. At a rally earlier today, he urged those in attendance to “fight like hell” after months of accusing Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of stealing the election through unsubstantiated allegations massive electoral fraud. Trump continues to make these accusations.

On December 20, Pelosi announced in a letter to the Democrats in Washington a plan for a “full program of events” to commemorate the upcoming anniversary.

Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians on today’s account; an opportunity for members to share their experiences and thoughts from that day; and a prayer vigil in evening, ”Pelosi wrote. . “All events will be broadcast live, so Members can watch and participate from their districts. As always, we will continue to work with the House Historian to establish and preserve our records in this regard.”

