Politics
Uyghurs file complaint against Jinping for human rights violation in Xinjiang (China)
A group of 19 people from the Uyghur community in Turkey have lodged a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and security officials. The complaint was brought by a group of Uyghurs regarding human rights violations in Chinese Xinjiang. The Uyghur group lodged the complaint against the Chinese president and security officials with the judicial authorities in Turkey, YEAR cited NHK World report.
The complaint filed by the Uyghurs concerns 112 people, including Xi Jinping and security officials. Those targeted by the complaint alleged that Chinese authorities were detaining 116 Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region. The plaintiffs also accused China of committing genocide. After filing a lawsuit against the Chinese president and security officials, around 150 Uyghurs staged a rally against the Chinese government outside an Istanbul courthouse.
Uyghurs sue Chinese president, security officials
One of the protesters, Medine Nazimi, said her sister is in a concentration camp and added that she and her sister are both Turkish citizens, ANI cited NHK World Reporting. Medine Nazimi insisted her brother was innocent and urged the Turkish government to rescue her sister. People filed complaints ahead of the Winter Olympics to raise awareness of the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region around the world. Turkey’s Uyghurs oppose the Winter Olympics to be held in China in February.
Demonstration against human rights violations in China
This is not the first time people have raised questions about the human rights situation in China. In December, human rights activists including Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kong people and Mongols gathered outside the Chinese embassy in London to protest human rights violations in China. The protesters demanded action against the Chinese Community Party government for human rights violations. People also called on the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics due to be held in Beijing.
According to the ANI report, the protesters chanted slogans such as “Free Tibet, Free Turkmenistan, Free Mongolia, Free Hong Kong, boycott the Beijing Olympics, no to the CCP.” Protesters called on China for committing human rights violations against minorities in mainland China and other parts of the country.
ANI Entries
Image: AP / Representative
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/turkey-uyghurs-file-complaint-against-jinping-over-human-rights-abuse-in-chinas-xinjiang-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]