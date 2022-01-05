Uyghurs file complaint against Jinping for human rights violation in Xinjiang (China)

A group of 19 people from the Uyghur community in Turkey have lodged a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and security officials. The complaint was brought by a group of Uyghurs regarding human rights violations in Chinese Xinjiang. The Uyghur group lodged the complaint against the Chinese president and security officials with the judicial authorities in Turkey, YEAR cited NHK World report.

The complaint filed by the Uyghurs concerns 112 people, including Xi Jinping and security officials. Those targeted by the complaint alleged that Chinese authorities were detaining 116 Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region. The plaintiffs also accused China of committing genocide. After filing a lawsuit against the Chinese president and security officials, around 150 Uyghurs staged a rally against the Chinese government outside an Istanbul courthouse.

Uyghurs sue Chinese president, security officials

One of the protesters, Medine Nazimi, said her sister is in a concentration camp and added that she and her sister are both Turkish citizens, ANI cited NHK World Reporting. Medine Nazimi insisted her brother was innocent and urged the Turkish government to rescue her sister. People filed complaints ahead of the Winter Olympics to raise awareness of the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region around the world. Turkey’s Uyghurs oppose the Winter Olympics to be held in China in February.

Demonstration against human rights violations in China

This is not the first time people have raised questions about the human rights situation in China. In December, human rights activists including Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kong people and Mongols gathered outside the Chinese embassy in London to protest human rights violations in China. The protesters demanded action against the Chinese Community Party government for human rights violations. People also called on the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics due to be held in Beijing.

According to the ANI report, the protesters chanted slogans such as “Free Tibet, Free Turkmenistan, Free Mongolia, Free Hong Kong, boycott the Beijing Olympics, no to the CCP.” Protesters called on China for committing human rights violations against minorities in mainland China and other parts of the country.

ANI Entries

Image: AP / Representative