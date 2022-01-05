Capitol Inquiry Seeks to Question Fox Host Hannity on Trump Texts | Donald Trump news





The panel sends a letter asking Hannity to voluntarily answer questions about communications with Trump and others in the days surrounding the Jan.6, 2021 attack.

The US House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has asked Fox News host Sean Hannity to provide information on his texting with former President Donald Trump , his assistants and lawyers at the time.

Investigators sent a letter on Tuesday asking Hannity to voluntarily answer questions on topics such as his communications with Trump, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others in the days surrounding the attack, during from which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of American Democracy in Washington, DC, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

I am very worried for the next 48 hours, Hannity wrote in one of these texts on the eve of the attack, according to the lawmaker’s letter to Hannity. In another text in Meadows, Hannity wrote, Pence Pressure. WH’s lawyer will be leaving.

Why were you concerned about the next 48 hours? Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, asked Hannity. The letter added that Hannity’s communications suggested he was aware of President Trumps White House Counsels Office’s concerns regarding the legality of the former president’s plans for January 6.

The Committee requests information from Sean Hannity.

President @BennieGThompson and Vice President @RepLizCheney ask Hannity to answer questions on topics such as communications between Hannity and former President Mark Meadows and others in the days around January 6. pic.twitter.com/wXtOGSsneg

January 6th Committee (@ January6thCmte) January 4, 2022

Lawmakers said they had dozens of text messages between Hannity, Meadows and others regarding the 2020 election and President Trump’s efforts to challenge the outcome of the vote.

Right now, we’re specifically focusing on a series of your communications with President Trump, White House staff, and President Trump’s legal team between December 31, 2020 and January 20, 2021, Cheney and Thompson wrote at Hannity.

Hannitys Journalism did not inquire about

Lawmakers said Hannity’s communications were not subject to any type of privilege and related to issues being considered by the committee.

In the letter, Thompson and Cheney said: The select committee has immense respect for the First Amendment of our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the right of Americans to freely express their political views. For this reason, we do not intend to ask you for information regarding your radio or television broadcasts, your public reporting or comments, or your political opinions regarding a candidate for office.

Jay Sekulow, Hannitys’ attorney, told the Associated Press news agency that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and will respond if appropriate.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died and dozens of people were injured during or as a result of the incident.

More than 700 people have been arrested in the hour-long attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters seeking to overturn his presidential defeat, which the former president falsely claimed was the result of widespread fraud.

Hannity had previously criticized the violence that took place on January 6. However, he also sharply criticized the committee and its work, saying on air on December 13 after its texts were revealed: We told you it was a mess. of your time and money. They have a predetermined outcome.

He also complained that committee member Cheney made his texts public. Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/5/fox-news-host-hannity-asked-for-information-in-capitol-riot-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos