Narendra Modi: PM Modi stuck on the road for 15-20 minutes; MHA Calls for State Report on ‘Security Flaw’ | India News







“About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the MP convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. in PM safety, ”the MHA said.

Government sources in Delhi said only the Punjab police knew the exact route for the prime minister’s motorcade to take and hinted at complicity with the protesters. 1/5 Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Ferozepur postponed Show captions PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to go by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the MP convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The Interior Ministry said after “a major security breach” during the prime minister’s trip to the Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The Interior Ministry said the prime minister’s timetable and travel plan had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready, the ministry added. The prime minister was to lay the groundwork for development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and a PGIMER satellite center. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on a bridge during his visit to the Punjab on Wednesday – a mistake the Center blamed on the Punjab government and requested a report.“About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the MP convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. in PM safety, ”the MHA said.Government sources in Delhi said only the Punjab police knew the exact route for the prime minister’s motorcade to take and hinted at complicity with the protesters. According to the original plan, Prime Minister Modi was to take a helicopter to Hussainwala after landing at Bathinda airport. Bad weather conditions forced a change of plan, and it was decided that the PM would travel to the National Marytrs Memorial by road – a trip of over two hours. The convoy only continued its journey after confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by DGP Punjab, MHA said.

He further said that the Punjab government has not deployed additional security as a contingency plan to secure any movement by road. After that, the Prime Minister’s convoy returned to Bathinda Airport.

PM Security Fault: Live Updates

The MHA said it was aware of this serious security breach and requested a detailed report from the state government. He was also asked to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action.

“What was seen on the flyby was a surprising scene of connivance between the Punjab police and the so-called protesters. Only the Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behavior been carried out. has been observed. It is the biggest security breach of any Indian prime minister in recent years, “government sources said. The Prime Minister’s rally in Ferozepur was canceled today. MHA blamed the cancellation on bad weather conditions.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was present on the stage, announced the cancellation, attributing it to “certain reasons”.

Nadda and Assam CM accuse the government of Punjab

BJP chairman JP Nadda blasted the Punjabi government for the security breach during the prime minister’s visit. He accused the Channi government of disrupting the launch of development work worth thousands of crore in the state.

“Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congressional government of the Punjab has tried all possible tricks to derail the prime minister’s agendas in the state,” Nadda said on Twitter.

Nadda accused the Punjab government of giving protesters access to the prime minister’s road even as the Punjab’s chief secretary and DGP assured SPG the road was clear.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also singled out the Congressional government in Punjab, calling it disinterested in the development of the state.

“Today’s incident shows how much Congress is least interested in development and only wants to play politics. Such a breach of security in the crucial border state must be addressed. investigation at the highest level, ”Sarma said.

Congress blames the change of road plan

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, speaking to Twitter, tried to defend the Punjab government and said the prime minister was not part of the original plan. He even said that the prime minister’s rally in Ferozepur was canceled because “there was no crowd to listen to Modiji”. 4/47. After the agitation of the farmers, Modi Govt chose to ignore these promises altogether. 8. Finally, the reason for the cancellation https://t.co/InCrqESk0H – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 1641379129000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/security-lapse-during-pm-modis-punjab-visit-mha-seeks-report/articleshow/88709468.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos