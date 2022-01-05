China reports large drop in locked-down Xi’an virus cases – WBOY.com

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) China on Wednesday reported a significant drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xian, which has been under strict lockdown for the past two weeks, which has severely disrupted the lives of its 13 million inhabitants.

The National Health Commission only announced 35 new cases in Xian, home to famous terracotta warrior statues as well as major industries, up from 95 the day before.

Health officials said they had essentially met the goal of stopping community transmission, as the new cases were among those already quarantined.

The decline has continued since daily new cases surpassed 100, prompting authorities to retain and in some cases tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes.

Xian has reported more than 1,600 cases but no deaths in its latest wave. That’s a small number compared to outbreaks in other countries, a sign that China’s zero tolerance strategy of quarantining every case, mass testing, and trying to block new infections from across the country. overseas helped it contain major epidemics.

The lockdowns, however, are much stricter than anything seen in the West and have taken a heavy toll on the economy and disrupted the lives of millions of people.

News of people in Xi’an seeking emergency medical care who have been turned back to hospitals for not having current COVID-19 test results has spread online.

They included a pregnant woman who felt stomach pain on New Years Day but was not allowed into a hospital, according to a post by the woman’s niece which was shared widely on social media. .

The woman waited outside the hospital on a pink plastic stool until she started to bleed. In a video taken by her husband that was released widely, a pool of blood was visible at her feet.

She was eventually admitted to hospital after medical staff saw the blood, but the fetus was already dead, the post said.

The AP was unable to independently verify the video. The woman’s niece did not respond to messages left on her social media accounts.

Authorities told Phoenix News they are investigating the case.

Another city, Yuzhou in Henan Province, was also quarantined over the weekend after the discovery of three asymptomatic cases.

Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the roads, classes have been suspended, and public catering businesses have closed for all but essentials in the city of 1.17 million.

Henan Province reported two new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, although it was not clear whether they were in Yuzhou. Several other cities in the province have ordered mass tests, closed public places and restricted or suspended intercity travel, although only a small number of cases have been detected.

With the Beijing Olympics starting on Feb.4, China is doubling down on measures to prevent any further outbreaks that could affect proceedings.

People are told to travel in and out of Beijing only if they absolutely need to, and hotels have largely stopped taking new bookings. Athletes, officials and journalists enter an anti-pandemic bubble upon arrival and will stay there until the end of the Winter Games from February 4 to 20.

No fan from outside of China will be allowed and most spectators are expected to be from schools, government offices and the military rather than the general public.

Stressing the importance of the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited Olympic venues around the capital, including the main media center.

The organization of major international sporting events such as the Winter Olympics will be an opportunity to strengthen the influence of Chinese culture, the reach of reporting and the soft power of nations, ”Xi said. the official Xinhua News Agency.

Concerns about the epidemics have added to the controversies that ravaged the Olympics over China’s human rights record, as the United States and its close allies announced a diplomatic boycott. Xi is looking to be nominated for a third five-year term at the helm this year and wants to avoid any developments that could tarnish his reputation.

China has vaccinated nearly 85% of its population, according to Our World in Data. The vaccines have helped reduce the severity of the disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.

Some Xi’an residents have complained of food shortages, prompting authorities to defend their measures and pledge to ensure adequate supplies. Some residents receive free food packages, while others are still scrambling to find where they can buy groceries online.

The authorities did not give a precise date for the lifting of the confinement.

At least two Xi’an District Communist Party officials fired for failing to control the outbreak, and a third, head of the city’s big data management bureau, Liu Jun, was suspended Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

It came after the city’s health code system that monitors movements and vaccinations crashed on Dec. 20 due to high traffic as the number of cases increased, Xinhua said.

China has reported a total of 102,932 cases nationwide, with the death toll remaining stable at 4,636.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the population of Yuzhou is 1.17 million, not 1.7 million.