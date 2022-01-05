Donald Trump cancels January 6 press conference





Former President Donald Trump has canceled his press conference scheduled for Thursday, the first anniversary of the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon, the former president said he made the move because of the dishonesty of Democrats in Congress and the mainstream media.

In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the Unselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, a he declared.

Instead, Mr. Trump will discuss several of these important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15 in Arizona. There will be a large crowd! he said.

The former president, who was banned from most social media after the Jan.6 attack on Congress by his supporters, said a press conference would be a wasteful exercise because reporters would not report it in such a way fair and precise.

What has become increasingly evident to ALL is that LameStream media will not report facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms refused National Guard or National Guard attendance requests. DC Army on Capitol Hill. Their emails and correspondence with the Defense Ministry exist, but the media will not ask for this evidence, nor will they report the truth! he maintained.

Mr. Trump’s plan to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol had been widely criticized as extremely callous by the media, who criticized him for stoking rioters and / or to have remained indifferent as it unfolded.

During a prayer service on Capitol Hill on January 6, Trump will deliver remarks doubling the Big Lie. The riot on Capitol Hill briefly appeared to have shattered Trump’s grip on the GOP. Instead, he reaffirmed his dominance over the party, Politico advised in a two-part title.

The Cruelty of Trumps Jan. 6 press conference, a headline from The Hill noted, announcing an op-ed on the subject by Douglas MacKinnon, a former White House official.

Trumps deaf plan for the press conference of January 6 criticized by Republicans [and] former aide, Newsweek noted, citing a quote from Alyssa Farah, Mr. Trump’s former communications assistant.

He always receives terrible advice from those around him. It would be a wise day for him to remain silent, to let those who were victimized on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day, Ms. Farah said.

Jennifer Harper contributed to this report.

