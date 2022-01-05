Jokowi examines childhood immunization in Grobogan





President Joko Widodo met with a number of school children waiting to be vaccinated against the corona virus (Covid-19) at SDN 3 Ngkinduk, Grobogan Regency, Central Java.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 at SDN 3 Nglinduk, Grobogan Regency, Central Java, Wednesday (5/1). A number of elementary school students received injections of the first or second dose of the vaccine. SDN 3 Nglinduk director Sri Hartati said there were no problems during the vaccination. The children were excited to get the vaccine. “The children have no problem, are delighted to be vaccinated, have the awareness to anticipate not being exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” said Sri Hartati. Sri said he made a move to get the students ready for the vaccine. It is about making people understand that vaccines are important to maintain the condition of the body. Yes, how to make it understood that if we do not get vaccinated later, our body condition will be vulnerable to diseases, in particular to the viruses that are currently affected, namely the Covid-19 virus. For this, children should be vaccinated, like our parents, he continued. Also read: Jokowi offers cash assistance to traders in Purwodadi market In addition to reviewing vaccinations, Jokowi also signed an inscription to mark the inauguration of the renovation of SDN 3 Nglinduk. The school was completely renovated in 2020. Sri revealed that the condition of the school had long been damaged due to the unstable structure of the ground. When the rainy season arrives, puddles and mud flood the classrooms. Because the ground is unstable and has long been damaged by nature. In the end, everything was damaged and the water from the right, left and back got in here so it flooded the classroom, Sri said. Sri is grateful for the government’s efforts to renovate both the building and the environment around the school. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadi Muljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo also accompanied the President in the activity. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

