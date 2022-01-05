“Fearing resounding defeat …”: brutal attack by BJP in Congress on Prime Minister Modi’s visiting line in Punjab

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes | Photo credit: ANI

New Delhi: The BJP rampaged against the congressional-led government of Punjab on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the election-linked state was canceled and accused him of “trying every trick to scuttle “its events, fearing defeat in the next state polls.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi canceled his planned visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, due to a major security breach. The Prime Minister was to go to Ferozepur to lay the first stones of several development projects and to address the population on this occasion.

Prime Minister Modi was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes after his convoy was blocked by protesters, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a series of tweets, BJP chief JP Nadda denounced the state’s Congressional government over the incident, alleging that protesters had been given access to the prime minister’s route while senior officials in the state police had assured that the road was clear.

“The cheap antics of the Congressional government in the Punjab”

The BJP chief said he was sad that the prime minister’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crore for the Punjab had been halted. He further stated that they would not let “such a cheap mentality” hinder the progress of the Punjab and that they would continue their efforts for the development of the Punjab.

“Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congressional government of Punjab has tried every trick possible to derail Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s agendas in the state,” Nadda tweeted.

“In doing so, they did not care that the Prime Minister had to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and the other martyrs and lay the foundation stone for major development work. By their cheap antics, the Congressional government of the Punjab has shown that it is anti-development and has no respect for freedom fighters, ”he added.

“Punjab CM refused to take phone calls”

Calling the incident “a great lack of security,” the BJP chief alleged that the Punjab’s chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, had refused to take phone calls to deal with the problem.

“To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue. The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles, ”he said.

He further alleged that the state police had been ordered to prevent people from attending the rally, adding that a large number of buses were being stranded due to the “bossy police and the connivance with the demonstrators ”.

BJP Punjab leader Ashwani Sharma also criticized Congress and said he cannot maintain law and order in the state and has no right to be in power in the state .

“If they cannot save democracy and maintain law and order, they have no right to be in power. We will post videos of buses carrying people to join the rally tomorrow to show that it There was no low turnout at the BJP rally, “he said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani also launched an attack on Congress and said that never before in the country’s history has a state government “knowingly constructed a scenario” in which the Prime Minister would be undermined.

“We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India … Such is the degradation of law and order in Punjab that the DGP claims it is unable to provide support to the security services of the PMO and the Prime Minister. Congress must give an answer, “she said.

Assam CM demands high level investigation

Meanwhile, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called the incident a “serious security breach” and said Congress was least interested in development and only wanted to do more. politics.

“It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade has been stopped by protesters as he marches on to launch development programs for the well-being of Punjab. This is a serious flaw in security and the fact that the Punjab CM has not addressed the issue makes things even worse, ”Sarma told ANI.

The chief minister of Assam also said that such a breach of security in the crucial border state must be investigated at the highest levels.

“While the Prime Minister is doing everything to ensure the holistic development of Punjab, today’s incident shows how the Congress is the least interested in development and only wants to play politics,” a- he added.

Amarinder Singh reacts

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said Channi and the state’s interior minister should step down because they could not give the country’s prime minister a “smooth passage.”

“Total public order failure in Punjab, CM & HM Punjab in particular. When you cannot ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister of the country and only 10 km from the Pakistani border, you do not have the right to remain in office and should stop, “he said.

Congress responds to BJP allegations

Responding to Nadda’s claim, the Congress Party said 10,000 security personnel had been deployed for the PM’s rally and PM Modi had taken an alternate route that “was not part of his initial road trip program “.

“The PM decided to take a road trip to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his initial schedule to travel by road. Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) protested the visit of the PM and Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat held two rounds of negotiations with them, ”Congressman Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

The congressman said Prime Minister Modi’s rally was called off because there was “no crowd” to listen and called on the BJP leader to stop the “blame game” and do an introspection on the “anti-farmer attitude” of his party.

After the agitation from the farmers, Modi Govt chose to ignore these promises altogether. Finally, the reason for the rally’s cancellation is that there was no crowd to listen to Modiji. Stop the blame game and introspect the anti-farmer attitude of the BJP. Organize rallies but listen to the farmers first! ” he tweeted.