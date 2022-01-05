Boris Johnson to address nation today on Covid rules as Omicron cases rise

The Prime Minister will meet with his cabinet this morning to discuss the increase in Omicron cases before briefing MPs around 4 p.m.

Boris Johnson is due to make a statement to Parliament this afternoon on the changes to the Covid rules.

He is expected to keep Plan B for England – with face masks in shops and on transport, and Covid passes for some places.

But he is expected to continue his attempt to “ride the Omicron wave” without further restrictions despite increasing pressure from hospitals.

The prime minister could also announce changes in testing in his statement to the Commons.

Ministers are considering removing follow-up PCR testing for people who test positive by lateral flow but who have no symptoms.















Instead of waiting for a PCR result, these people – believed to represent around 40% of people with Covid – will need to self-isolate for at least seven days from the date of their positive lateral flow.

The final decision has yet to be made at 9 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to end pre-departure testing for travelers and Britons entering the UK as of today.

Ministers will hold a meeting on whether to ease travel rules, with a final decision expected later on Wednesday.

The time for the Prime Minister’s statement at 4 p.m. may change depending on the business of the House of Commons.

Ahead of the 4 p.m. announcement, Mr Johnson will also lead PMQs at 3 p.m.







Health Minister Gillian Keegan told the BBC there was no “official news or updates” on the change, but since the lateral flow tests are accurate, the government “was reviewing this that makes sense, we don’t need to do unnecessary things. “

A government source said the change was being discussed but details were “still being finalized.”

Ministers are also expected to approve the removal of pre-departure testing for travelers to England, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps keen to help protect the besieged aviation industry.

The surge in coronavirus cases caused by Omicron and the ripple effect of staff absences are already causing major problems in parts of the health services.

A series of NHS trusts have declared critical incidents and hospitals in Greater Manchester have said they will suspend some “non-urgent” operations due to the “growing impact” of Covid-19 and staff shortages.

A record 218,724 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced in England and Scotland on Tuesday, although the figure was inflated by reports delayed over the holiday period.







NHS England figures showed 15,044 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday morning, including 797 requiring mechanical ventilation.

Ms Keegan acknowledged the pressure on hospitals, saying, “Right now they’re under extreme pressure with the Omicron variant, with the number of positive cases and increasing hospitalizations, and right now they still have a. extreme pressure. “

Ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Johnson confirmed he would stick to Plan B measures, including advice on working from home, mask wearing and Covid health passes ahead of the planned revision of the regulations which are due to expire on January 26.

At a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday, he argued that the deployment of the booster had given substantial protection.

Mr Johnson added: “So with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again.”

Mr Johnson accepted that the coming weeks were going to be “difficult” and said “some services will be disrupted by staff absences” as he pledged to “fortify” the NHS to resist pressure and protect supply chains.

As part of the measures, he said 100,000 “essential workers”, including those in transport, police and food distribution, would undergo lateral flow tests every working day from Monday.

But he accepted that the NHS was moving on a “war footing” and acknowledged that health services are under “enormous pressure” as hospital admissions are “high”.