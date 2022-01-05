Politics
Turks try to cope with soaring inflation
Standing in the shadow of the Nuruosmaniye Mosque in Istanbul’s historic Fatih district, Omer Yurtman shrugs his shoulders and gazes desperately at the soaring prices.
I don’t know how I’m going to survive the next few months, he said. It’s very difficult for me, everything is getting more expensive day by day. I can’t keep up.
Like most Turks, Mr Yurtman, 67, is trying to cope with soaring inflation that has devastated the meager income he earns from selling pens and tissues in the streets to supplement his retirement.
Turkey on Monday announced a 36% year-on-year price hike for December, the highest rate since President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) took power nearly 20 years old.
In the early years of his rule, Erdogan kept his promises to improve the lot of less well-off Turks and the country experienced a period of economic boom. But since a 2018 currency crisis, the economy has continued to deteriorate, peaking with high inflation and unemployment.
The performance of the Turkish lira, which lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year, compounded the price spike in a country dependent on imports.
Places such as Fatih, which lies within the walls of pre-Ottoman Constantinople, are home to many members of Mr. Erdogan’s base: low-income religiously and politically conservative families.
The district has supported the AKP in every election since taking office in late 2002, but three years ago the trend was reversed in a new local ballot. After the initial vote in Istanbul was canceled, opposition mayor candidate Ekrem Imamoglu was elected by voters, including Fatih’s.
I have voted for Erdogan since he was mayor of Istanbul, Mr Yurtman said, referring to Mr Erdogan as mayor in the 1990s. I am not sure now. I still trust him but something has to change, we can’t go on like this.
Turkey is due to hold elections by mid-2023, but given the economic situation, many believe Mr Erdogan, whose polls have reflected the trajectory of the economy, will call for an early vote if there is. has a sign of improvement.
In recent weeks, the president has introduced a number of measures to alleviate public woes, including a 50 percent increase in the minimum wage and income increases for retirees and civil servants.
Many are predicting that allocations will be swallowed up by inflation, which independent economists from the Inflation Research Group have estimated at a surprising 83% for the year.
A poll carried out last month by respected polling company MetroPoll showed that six in ten Turks believe prices have at least doubled during the year.
There is one anti-inflationary move that Mr. Erdogan will not agree to, although it is favored by most economists, and that is raising interest rates.
The central bank has cut rates by five percentage points since September. Although the bank is nominally independent, Erdogan has sacked three bank governors in as many years and fired other top officials who are supposed to support interest rate hikes.
The current disaster is one person’s fault and that is the president, said Savas, a 23-year-old computer student, as he waited for a bus near the port of Eminonu, where the Golden Horn meets the Bosporus. .
No one understands why he doesn’t do what everyone says and care about. Someone has to make some money out of it, but for most people it only increases our misery and makes life much more difficult.
Savas, who declined to give his last name, said he lived in an apartment shared with three other students. We can barely pay the rent and the bills, and we have to be careful what we buy from the market. I haven’t eaten meat for a long time.
According to Monday’s figures from the government statistics agency, the annual increase in food prices was 43.8%. Households have also been hit by rising energy costs as the new year approaches, with the price of electricity rising by 50% and gas by 25%.
It’s good for them, said Busra Turel, 46, as she waved to a group of tourists from her cafe in one of the alleys leading up to Harbor Hill. They come with their euros and their dollars and everything is cheap. We only have lire and we cannot escape.
I don’t see how Erdogan can stay any longer. People are tired of this struggle. He’s the only one with the power to do something, but he doesn’t.
The president has promised to bring down inflation.
We are determined not to leave our fellow citizens burdened by fluctuating exchange rates or sky-high price increases, he told AKP delegates on Tuesday.
Mr Erdogan, however, may find it difficult to convince voters that he holds the key to a turnaround in the near future.
The government got us into this mess, said student Savas, but I think we need someone new to get us out of this.
Updated: January 5, 2022 11:33 am
