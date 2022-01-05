Indonesia postponed coal export negotiations amid dozens of ships in limbo

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities postponed a meeting with coal miners on Wednesday to discuss a ban on coal exports, as dozens of ships moored offshore due to their cargo remained in limbo.

The world’s largest exporter of thermal coal and China’s largest foreign supplier on Saturday announced an export ban in January to avoid blackouts of its own generators.

Indonesian authorities said they would reconsider on Wednesday the export suspension which, if prolonged, could threaten the energy security of some of the world’s largest economies.

The economic powers of Asia, China, India, Japan and South Korea, together received 73% of Indonesia’s coal exports in 2021, according to Kpler ship tracking data.

The ban has boosted thermal coal futures in China, reflecting those concerns.

China’s benchmark thermal coal futures rose as much as 7.8% on Tuesday in the first day of trading since the policy was announced, before slashing gains on Wednesday. Futures contracts were last traded at 702 yuan per ton, down 1.3%.

Monthly ICE Newcastle coal futures also surged sharply when trading resumed on January 4, posting their biggest one-day gain since November 3 and surpassing US $ 174 per tonne for the first time since October.

The coal miners were due to meet with Indonesian Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi on Wednesday morning, but discussions did not take place, officials from the Indonesian Coal Miners Association (ICMA) said. They said no new meeting time had been agreed. Ministry officials declined to comment.

It was not clear why the meeting was postponed.

Meanwhile, State Enterprise Minister (SOE) Erick Thohir said his ministry, as well as the Energy Ministry, planned to hold talks with state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara ( PLN) to review their coal supplies.

“We’re going to clearly map the condition of each coal-fired power plant, so later on we won’t find any more problems,” Erick said Tuesday evening.

The meeting with PLN could take place on Wednesday evening, followed by talks between the Energy Ministry and the miners, an official from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said.

The utility said on Wednesday it had secured contracts for 13.9 million tonnes of coal, but needed more to reach a safe stock level.

During the export standoff, around 100 ships loading or waiting to load a total of around 5.9 million tonnes of coal piled up near major Indonesian coal ports off Kalimantan, according to data from Refinitiv. This includes around 25 ships waiting off the port of Samarinda and 27 off Taboneo.

“We did not see any cargo loaded after December 31,” said a trader in the Indian state of West Gujarat.

PLN said on Tuesday it had secured an additional 7.5 million tonnes of coal, but aimed to continue increasing its stocks in order to have at least enough supplies to last 20 days.

Indonesia’s Tangguh and Bontang gas plants have pledged to sell 58 cargoes of liquefied natural gas to PLN in 2022, regulator SKK MIgas said on Wednesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week called on LNG producers and coal miners to prioritize the needs of the domestic market.

State miner PT Bukit Asam said on Wednesday that the ICMA and the Ministry of Commerce have submitted to the Energy Ministry the names of companies that have fulfilled their domestic market obligations (DMO) “in which it is proposed to lift the export ban for these companies “.

These bonds require miners to sell 25 percent of their output to local power plants at a maximum price of US $ 70 per tonne.

(Supplementary report by Sudharshan Varadhan; edited by Ed Davies, Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)