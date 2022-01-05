Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on flight over Punjab, Ferozepur rally canceled; Center declares major security vulnerability | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was traveling by road to the Punjab on Wednesday January 5, was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes due to the blockade of some protesters, an incident that the Interior Ministry of the Union has qualified as a “major lapse” in its security. In a statement, the interior ministry said that after the “major security flaw” during the prime minister’s trip to the Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also called on the government of Punjab to determine responsibility for the default and take strict action, the statement said. “The MHA becomes aware of a serious security breach in the security of the Prime Minister, a detailed report requested from the government of the Punjab,” said the MHA. The Prime Minister was visiting the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred. After a major security breach during the prime minister’s trip to the Punjab, his convoy decided to return to Bathinda airport, MHA informed. Here is the statement released by the Interior Ministry on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Punjab: “Today morning, PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to change. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which would take more than 2 hours. Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a bridge, the road was found to be blocked by demonstrators. The prime minister was stranded on a bridge for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major loophole in the prime minister’s security. The prime minister’s schedule and travel plan has been communicated well in advance to the government of Punjab. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as have an emergency plan ready. emergency, the government of Punjab ment must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which clearly has not been deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport. Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM’s convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 BJP chief JP Nadda said he was “sad that the prime ministers’ visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for the Punjab has been cut short … state police have been responsible for preventing people from attending the rally… CM Channi refused to call either to deal with the problem or to resolve it. “ Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the stage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his planned visit to Ferozepur in Punjab to address a rally “for certain reasons”. Live

