Boris Johnson to deliver Covid-19 update this afternoon





The Prime Minister is due to provide another update on the coronavirus later today. Boris Johnson is expected to make an oral statement around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. It comes as reports suggest testing measures in England may be relaxed today, with follow-up PCR testing to be removed for those who test positive using a lateral flow test (LFT), but who have no symptoms. The change will mean people will no longer have to wait for a PCR test, which can take several days, delaying the start of the isolation period. READ MORE: Covid test rules “must be relaxed today” to shorten the isolation of thousands of cases Those who are asymptomatic, estimated at around 40% of cases, will be able to return to work much more quickly. Currently, people who test positive for LFT but show no symptoms are encouraged to order a PCR test and can only begin their isolation period when they receive their result. People may also have their isolation period reduced from 10 to seven days if they test negative on LFT on their sixth and seventh days of isolation.





At a press conference in Downing Street yesterday (Tuesday) – the first of the new year – Johnson admitted that staff shortages due to Covid were causing “serious disruption” across industries. He went on to extend the ‘Plan B’ measures currently in place, adding: “We can keep our schools and businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus. But the coming weeks are going to be tough. both here in the UK and around the world. “ Starting next week, the Prime Minister announced that 100,000 essential workers in fields such as food processing, transport and border forces will be offered daily LFTs. This morning, Health Minister Gillian Keegan strongly hinted that testing rules will be relaxed after reports overnight. She told BBC Breakfast: “I know the teams are looking at testing and testing regimes. “We’ve introduced so many lateral flow tests now, and they’re very accurate, they’re really accurate in people with infectious disease.





“So I guess they look at diets all the time in terms of what makes sense. “I have no official news, but the teams will announce it once they come to their conclusions. “Maybe you can expect some news, I don’t know when.” It is believed that there are currently “around a million” isolated people, the health minister added.

