What is the likelihood that he will turn to the IMF? – Greek city weather

With the Turkish economy collapsing and inflation soaring, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is expected to face tough economic times until the next presidential election in around 18 months.

Erdoan lamented the inflation, but also praised the growth, which he said reached 7.4% in the third quarter of the year, with exports reaching $ 225 billion.

For Professor Panagiotis Petrakis of the Department of Economics at the University of Athens, Turkey’s exports are “really excellent”.

However, he added that “exports do not represent the whole economy, it is only one area, and not all citizens work in factories that export products.”

But why is the Turkish economy in turmoil?

“The recent measures taken by Erdoan were only intended to stop the dollarization of Turkish deposits, and due to the specific way they were implemented, he was successful,” said the professor.

“But this measure he had taken to compensate deposit holders for the change in the exchange rate, obviously leaves two things aside. First, the public deficit, which will drop from 40% to 50% of GDP, and secondly inflation, ”explained Petrakis.

In addition, the doubling of salaries put in place by the Turkish president, as the professor specifies, “created a wave of inflation”.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that when you raise wages and double the minimum wage, then businesses will raise prices. I predicted an explosion in inflation and then it really happened, ”he said.

The problem of inflation is particularly important, as Petrakis points out, because the devaluation of the currency favors holders of funds abroad who can buy the country’s assets cheaply.

“It is an economic problem which obviously favors the holders of capital abroad because there is a very important devaluation so they buy at very low prices the assets which exist in Turkey”, said the professor.

“Second, you inflate inflation, causing internal economic instability,” he continued, adding that Erdoan was wrong to follow this economic policy.

“I don’t think that all the people who don’t follow these methods are wrong and that Erdoan has found the ‘source of good’, ‘magic water’. I think yes, the export sector is favored, but the citizens will be in a much worse situation, ”said Petrakis.

As to how Turkey’s economic course will continue in 2022 and whether Erdoan will ultimately be forced to look to the IMF, Petrakis said he could avoid it “at any time by immediately raising interest rates.”

“Of course, I’m not sure he can make up for it after his raise. What will he do now? Will he take them back? Petrakis questioned.

“I think in the next period (the Turkish economy) will have good GDP growth, it will have a very good increase in exports, inflation will rise, the Turks will be even more impoverished and no new funds will come from the foreigner.

“Now, if he manages to go to the somewhat tolerated elections, I don’t know,” Petrakis concluded.

