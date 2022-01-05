Jokowi signs presidential decree for post of deputy interior minister

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo signed on December 30, 2021 Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 114 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of the Interior (Kemendagri).

Based on a copy of the presidential decree which was posted on the official website of the State Secretariat on Wednesday (4/1/2022), this regulation confirms the existence of a post Deputy Minister Home Affairs (Wamendagri).

This statement is contained in Article 2 paragraph (1), namely In the direction of the Ministry of the Interior, the Minister may be assisted by: deputy minister according to the presidential nomination.

Then in paragraph (2) mentioned, the vice-minister is appointed and dismissed by the president.

In addition, it was explained that the post of Deputy Minister of the Interior was under Minister of the Interior and is responsible for Minister of the Interior.

The task of the Deputy Minister of the Interior is to assist the Minister in directing the implementation of the functions of the Ministry.

In the meantime, the scope of the duties of the Deputy Minister of the Interior is twofold.

First, to assist the minister in the formulation and / or implementation of ministerial policies.

Second, to help ministers coordinate the delivery of strategic policies between organizational units for middle or senior management positions or step 1 within the ministry.

Still based on the same rules, Article 3 specifies that the Minister of the Interior and the Deputy Minister of the Interior will later be a unitary element of the direction of the ministry.

This regulation also confirms that the Interior Ministry is headed by a Minister and that the post of the institution reports and is accountable to the President.

