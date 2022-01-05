MHA learns of security breach during PM’s visit to Punjab, requests Channi Govt report: The Tribune India

Tribune press service

New Delhi, January 5

Acknowledging the “serious security failure” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab today, the Union Home Office (MHA) requested a detailed report from the state government and demanded to fix liability and take strict action against those responsible.

In an official statement, the MHA said: “… upon learning of this serious security breach, the ministry requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action. “

Read also : PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur after farmers block roads

Punjab CM Channi Refutes Allegations of “Security Breach”, Blames PM Modi’s “Change of Plan”

Giving details on the turn of events, the MHA said today that Prime Minister Modi had landed in Bathinda from where he was due to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by helicopter. “Due to the rain and poor visibility, the prime minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up,” he said.

“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the arrangements for needed by the Punjab DGP police, ”MHA said, while adding that at about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached an overflight, it was found that the road was blocked by protesters.

“The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major loophole in the security of the Prime Minister, ”MHA said, adding that the timetable and travel plan had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance.

“In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which clearly has not been deployed, ”the MHA said in the official statement.

After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, he said.

Meanwhile, reacting strongly to the incident, BJP chairman JP Nadda accused the Punjab’s congressional government of trying to do “every trick possible to scuttle Prime Minister Modi’s program in the state. “.

“In doing so, they did not bother for the Prime Minister to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for major development work. By their cheap antics, the Congressional government of Punjab has shown that it is anti-development and has no respect for freedom fighters, ”Nadda said in one of her Twitter posts. .

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Punjab’s congressional government has tried all possible tricks to scuttle the prime minister. arenarendramodi Ji’s programs in the state. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

In doing so, they did not care that the Prime Minister had to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and the other martyrs and lay the foundation stone for key development work.

By their cheap antics, the Congressional government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

What is extremely worrying is that this incident was also a big security breach for the Prime Minister. Protesters were given access to the prime minister’s road while the Punjab CS and DGP assured SPG the road was clear. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue.

The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

State police were ordered to prevent people from attending the rally. Large numbers of buses were stranded due to police brutality and collusion with protesters. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022