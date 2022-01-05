Politics
MHA learns of security breach during PM’s visit to Punjab, requests Channi Govt report: The Tribune India
Tribune press service
New Delhi, January 5
Acknowledging the “serious security failure” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab today, the Union Home Office (MHA) requested a detailed report from the state government and demanded to fix liability and take strict action against those responsible.
In an official statement, the MHA said: “… upon learning of this serious security breach, the ministry requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action. “
Read also : PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur after farmers block roads
Punjab CM Channi Refutes Allegations of “Security Breach”, Blames PM Modi’s “Change of Plan”
Giving details on the turn of events, the MHA said today that Prime Minister Modi had landed in Bathinda from where he was due to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by helicopter. “Due to the rain and poor visibility, the prime minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up,” he said.
“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the arrangements for needed by the Punjab DGP police, ”MHA said, while adding that at about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached an overflight, it was found that the road was blocked by protesters.
“The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major loophole in the security of the Prime Minister, ”MHA said, adding that the timetable and travel plan had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance.
“In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which clearly has not been deployed, ”the MHA said in the official statement.
After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, he said.
Meanwhile, reacting strongly to the incident, BJP chairman JP Nadda accused the Punjab’s congressional government of trying to do “every trick possible to scuttle Prime Minister Modi’s program in the state. “.
“In doing so, they did not bother for the Prime Minister to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for major development work. By their cheap antics, the Congressional government of Punjab has shown that it is anti-development and has no respect for freedom fighters, ”Nadda said in one of her Twitter posts. .
Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Punjab’s congressional government has tried all possible tricks to scuttle the prime minister. arenarendramodi Ji’s programs in the state.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
In doing so, they did not care that the Prime Minister had to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and the other martyrs and lay the foundation stone for key development work.
By their cheap antics, the Congressional government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
What is extremely worrying is that this incident was also a big security breach for the Prime Minister. Protesters were given access to the prime minister’s road while the Punjab CS and DGP assured SPG the road was clear.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue.
The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
State police were ordered to prevent people from attending the rally. Large numbers of buses were stranded due to police brutality and collusion with protesters.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
It is sad that the Prime Minister’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for the Punjab has been interrupted. But we will not let such a cheap mentality hinder the progress of Punjab and continue the effort for the development of Punjab.
– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/punjab/pm-modis-punjab-rally-cancelled-due-to-security-breach-mha-tells-state-to-fix-responsibility-358410
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]