Donald Trump supports Viktor Orban in the Hungarian elections

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed far-right strongman Viktor Orban. The approval comes as Orban seeks to win a fourth term as Hungarian prime minister. The former president made a statement express support for Orban as well as to express his approval of the authoritarian far-right leader. Trump cited Orban’s record on immigration, jobs and trade as reasons to support him. “Hungarian Viktor Orban really loves his country and wants the safety of his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trading, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the next election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my full support and approval for his re-election as Prime Minister, ”Trump said. Orban received praise not only from Trump, but also from Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. However, Trump and Carlson’s support for Orban has been criticized by Nancy Reagan columnist, writer and former speechwriter Mona Charen. In an article for The Bulwark in August 2021, Charon said Carlson was no better than the American leftists of the 1960s and 1970s who praised Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Of note, Orban is similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where their far-right authoritarianism is pretended to be democratic but is actually oppressive. The base of Trump supporters appear to seek to model the authoritarian movements of the three countries of the United States in their attempts to install Trump loyalists as election officials after the 2020 election. In other related news, this week marks a year since the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, and the twice-indicted former president was scheduled to hold a press conference the same day. However, days before the supposed event, the former president canceled the press conference. According to CNN reporter Jamie Gangel, the cancellation of the press conference perhaps because Trump learned that Fox News host Sean Hannity was “talking behind his back” in the days before and after the insurgency. This revelation came from the House Select Committee in a letter asking Hannity to testify before the panel, including the damning text message Hannity sent to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, which showed that Fox News host did had failed to take control of Trump during the insurgency and urging Trump to accept his defeat to Joe Biden.

