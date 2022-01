Boris Johnson rejects VAT cuts on energy bill to help struggling families

The argument, as you know, is that this is a bit of a brutal instrument and the difficulty is that you also end up cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who may not need support in the very direct way that we have to give them. We need to help people in fuel poverty the most, he said. He said the government would listen to consumers and businesses, adding that Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, was very, very aware of the rising energy prices and the effect … on people up and down. down in this country, and we’ll do everything we can to help. His intervention came as the weather is set to cooler, with the first widespread winter frost expected this week, meaning families will likely be more dependent on central heating. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, will resume crisis talks with energy bosses on Wednesday on how to ease the pressure that soaring energy bills are putting on businesses, as a 25% increase in Wholesale costs dampened hopes of market stabilization. In April, energy bills are expected to rise 56% or more, after months of soaring wholesale prices that were exacerbated by Russia’s restriction on supply to the continent. The crisis has already caused the collapse of a series of UK energy providers and fueled a growing cost of living increase. VAT should be reduced as a Brexit dividend Mr Johnson’s comments came after 20 Tory MPs and peers wrote to the Telegraph last weekend asking him to step in to deal with the cost of living crisis. Craig Mackinlay, the Tory MP who orchestrated the letter, said on Tuesday evening that the VAT on energy bills was a disguised tax on executives pretty much and said he was disappointed that the Prime Minister seemed firmly opposed to his reduction. Mr Mackinlay said: VAT should be reduced permanently as a Brexit dividend. Heating your home is just as much a right as buying children’s clothes. We don’t do it for fun. It is a fundamental right and a need. The MP, who chairs the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, also renewed his calls for the suspension of green levies on energy bills, which analysts say could save around 200 households per year. He warned that targeting support for the poorest families through the welfare system would be a drag on work, which is a very unconvincing principle. Boris Johnson more Heath than Thatcher

