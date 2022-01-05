The story behind Jokowi’s order for domestic gas exports

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered on Monday (03/01/2022) that liquefied natural gas or Liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is produced in the country is given priority for domestic use before being exported.

This order was accompanied by an order to secure the supply of coal for domestic needs, in particular for the production of electricity.

“Regarding LNG supply. I also call on LNG producers, both Pertamina and the private sector, to prioritize national needs as a priority,” Jokowi said in an official statement released on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (03/01/2022).

So why did the president suddenly order LNG producers to prioritize domestic LNG sales?

Upon investigation, it turns out that this also still has something to do with PT PLN (Persero). Apparently, in parallel with the coal crisis experienced by PLN, the company has also requested additional supplies of LNG regulated by the Special Working Group for Upstream Oil and Gas Business (SKK Migas).

SKK Migas director Dwi Soetjipto admitted there was more LNG demand from PLN for January 2022.

“By January 2022, there will be more demand for PLN (LNG),” he told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday (5/1/2022).

In order to meet the additional demand for LNG from PLN, he said, coordination will be carried out with PT Pertamina (Persero). Pertamina will also coordinate with overseas gas buyers who have contracts. As is known, Pertamina is one of the managers of the country’s LNG refinery, namely the Bontang LNG plant in East Kalimantan.

“To achieve this, it is carried out in coordination with Pertamina and Buyershe, “he said.

Dwi said that in 2022, 57 LNG supply cargoes for PLN’s power plants have been allocated, an increase from 52 cargoes in 2021.

Previously, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif also revealed that in addition to the coal crisis, PT PLN (Persero) was also experiencing an LNG supply crisis.

“We were therefore informed that there was a crisis in the supply of primary energy, including LNG and coal,” Arifin said when met after an inspection at PLN’s head office, Jakarta on Tuesday. (04/01/2022).

He admitted that the PLN coal crisis had been going on since August 2021. At that time his party had taken a number of security measures, but it turned out that at the end of 2021 the situation did not change. not improving, it was happening again.

Therefore, his party and the public enterprise ministry are taking steps to secure energy sources for the country’s power plants.

On the side of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, according to him, his party has secured the supply of LNG which was initially intended for export to be transferred to the domestic market.

“From the ESDM sector itself, we secure the supply of LNG indoors (domestic), which was originally intended to be exported outdoors, we secure it first for the indoors, so it is guaranteed to be safe, ”he said.

As a result, he continued, there will be an exchange (to exchange) LNG cargo between PT Pertamina (Persero) and LNG buyers abroad.

“The cargo that we have allocated at the national level will be immediately decided by the management of PLN, regarding later the administration will be completed between these two state-owned enterprises,” he said.

“And we will see that in January. If the decision is taken in January, God willing, we can secure the LNG supply problem,” he added.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(Yes)



