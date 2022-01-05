PM Modi’s rally in Punjab canceled after security breach due to protests; CM blames the “change of plan”





The Home Office (MHA) said on Wednesday that there was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab. The prime minister was stranded on an airlift for nearly 20 minutes after the road was blocked by protesters, the ministry said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda this morning and was supposed to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala after relentless rain and poor visibility. “PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab DGP police, “the MHA statement read. Calling it a massive violation, the Center said the SPG is responsible for immediate security but overall security must be provided by state police. “The intention of the farmers to protest was clearly expressed a few days ago. It was no surprise. However, no measures were taken to clean up the road that the PM had to take, just like the protocol, ”he added. Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM’s convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n– ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 Government sources said: “What was seen during the flyby was a surprising scene of connivance between the Punjab police and the so-called protesters. Only the Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behavior been observed. This is the biggest security flaw for an Indian prime minister in recent years. “ The sources further stated: “Normally, when the Prime Minister visits any state, the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the DGP are there to receive and accompany the Prime Minister. Today none of the three were there. In fact, the cars reserved for the Chief Secretary and the DGP were part of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade. Did senior government officials have any idea what was going to happen and did they decide to take the plunge? “ Angered by the incident, Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and called the protest a “state sponsored stir”. ,” he added. “It is sad that the PM’s visit to initiate development projects worth thousands of crores for the Punjab was disrupted. State police were ordered to prevent people from attending the rally. CM Channi refused to phone to discuss or resolve the issue, ”said BJP National President JP Nadda. Reacting to the allegations, CM Channi told News18: “There has been no breach of security. PM Modi had planned to arrive by plane but came by road without informing us. I had asked the demonstrators to clear the roads before 3 pm. “ The Chief Minister added: “They had put 70,000 chairs but only 700 people came. So they made the rain excuse and the other excuse, and the rally was called off. “ The Union’s interior ministry, however, maintained that the prime minister’s program had been communicated to the government of the Punjab well in advance. “In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the emergency plan, the state government must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which has clearly not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, “the ministry said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

