Turkey steps up currency market surveillance as pound weakens





(Bloomberg) – Turkish authorities are monitoring investors who buy large amounts of foreign currency and have asked banks to dissuade their clients from using the spot market for hedging-related transactions as they struggle to contain the fall of the pound. Bloomberg’s Most Read The central bank has asked commercial lenders to notify them of any expensive dollar purchases that could negatively impact the market, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is not. public. Officials have also asked banks to advise corporate clients seeking to cover any potential loss of lire from using central bank futures or the undelivered futures market, the people said. The central bank declined to comment. The pound has weakened more than 20% against the dollar over the past two weeks, weighed down by a cycle of aggressive rate cuts that have pushed inflation to its highest level in two decades. The Turkish currency was trading down 0.2% to 13.4363 per dollar by 12:23 in Istanbul. Turks hold on to red flag dollars for Erdogan’s plan to save the pound The rout comes despite a series of extraordinary measures, including heavy interventions in the market by the central bank. As sales helped reverse the pound’s decline in December, they eroded banks’ net reserves, which fell to just $ 8.6 billion last month from $ 26.4 billion at the end of November. The government has also introduced a new type of foreign currency-linked deposit account designed to curb the surging demand for euros and dollars by local investors, and will require exporters to convert a quarter of their income to lire. Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the central bank cut its key rate by 500 basis points last year. While most economists say the central bank should raise interest rates instead to restore confidence in the local currency, the president has vowed that Turkey will not increase borrowing costs. The story continues Erdogan says he wants to rid the country of its dependence on short-term foreign capital that flies in when rates are high, and wants to retool the economy by boosting exports. He also believes that high rates stimulate inflation rather than cool it. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

