Boris Johnson Confirms THREE Major Changes to Covid Rules as Omicron Tears Britain apart | Politics | News





The Prime Minister announced that he was removing the need for people traveling to England to require a lateral flow test before departure as well as the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until the reception of a negative PCR test. He also announced plans for daily lateral flow testing to be made available to key workers.

Daily infections continue to rise with 218,724 cases recorded yesterday. The increase in transmission has resulted in a sharp increase in the demand for testing. Mr Johnson said the rule changes would help ease the pressure on demand. The Prime Minister told the Commons: “I can report that in England from 4 am on Friday we will do away with the pre-departure test, which discourages many from traveling for fear of being trapped abroad and incur significant additional expenses. READ MORE ON OUR COVID LIVE BLOG

“We will also lift the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until we receive a negative PCR, instead reverting to the system we had in October last year, where those arriving in England will have to take a test. side flow no later than the end of day 2 and, if positive, another PCR test to help us identify any new variant at the border. “Mr. President, all of these measures are balanced and proportionate ways to ensure that we can live with Covid without letting our guard down.” The rule changes were approved by cabinet this morning. Mr Johnson added that his daily lateral flow testing plan for critical workers “would help keep essential services running.” Utilities and businesses are grappling with a widespread staff shortage due to the number of people isolated after testing positive for the virus. More than a million workers are currently in compulsory quarantine after catching coronavirus. DO NOT MISS :

Nicola under fire from the ‘ego’ of the Scottish leader dictating the Covid plan [REACTION]

Which hospitals have declared a “critical incident” in England? [INSIGHT]

End crippling isolation rules and make Britain work [COMMENT]

During a televised briefing on Covid last night, the Prime Minister admitted “there is no escaping the fact that some services will be disrupted by staff absences”. Referring to today’s announcement, he said: “If we all play our part to contain the spread of this virus, the disruption we face may be much less severe than a nationwide lockdown, with all the devastation it would cause to the livelihoods and life chances of our children. “The government is therefore acting to protect essential national services, keep supply chains open and fortify our NHS to withstand the pressures to come.” Workers in fields such as food processing, transportation and border forces will be able to access daily tests from January 10. In another part of his plan, he said qualified teachers who have left the profession will be invited to return and help fill temporary absences. It is hoped that the new measures will allow the government to avoid imposing new drastic restrictions.

It comes as the NHS trust has declared incidents critical and hospitals in Greater Manchester have said they will suspend some “elective” surgeries due to the “growing impact” of Covid and staff shortages. Yesterday Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Confederation, said this morning the situation for hospital staff is “nearly impossible” as leaders try to manage their resources. He told Times Radio that for many, “the most urgent item of all” is the number of employees absent due to the virus. Last night, the Prime Minister warned that “the coming weeks are going to be difficult” as he said that “anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over is, I am afraid, deeply wrong”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1544960/boris-johnson-announcement-covid-plan-house-commons-omicron-surge-plan-b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos