Politics
PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur after security breach
In a major security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday canceled his visit to the Punjab town of Ferozepur, where he was to lay the foundation stones for rupee 42,750 crore projects at the last minute.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the site that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to address the rally “for certain reasons”.
Mandaviya was there to build the foundation stone for three medical facilities, including the 100 bed PGI satellite center in Ferozepur, at a cost of over Rs 490 crore.
Previously, the Prime Minister had landed at the Bhaisiana Air Force station in the city of Bathinda, from where he was supposed to travel to Ferozepur by road.
According to the Home Ministry statement on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Punjab, “Today the Prime Minister landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due of rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up.
“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which would take more than 2 hours. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the arrangements. security by DGP Punjab police.
“About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. PM security breach.
“The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plan were communicated well in advance to the government of the Punjab. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the emergency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which has clearly not been deployed.
“After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda Airport.”
The Home Office became aware of the serious security breach and requested a detailed report from the state government.
It was Modi’s first visit to the state after the repeal of three contentious farm laws.
Earlier today, State Finance Minister Manpreet Badal greeted Modi at Bathinda Airport. Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was to approach the programs virtually.
“We welcome Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on behalf of the government of Punjab for his official visit to Punjab,” Manpreet Badal tweeted.
Just hours before his visit, Modi tweeted: “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. During a program in Ferozepur, the foundation for valuable development work of Rs 42,750 crore would be raised, which will improve the quality of life for the people. “
Modi was to lay the foundation stone for Rs 42,750 crore development projects including two mega road corridors to improve accessibility to leading religious centers and three health facilities in this Pakistan border town.
One of the road corridors will halve the 12-hour journey time between the nation’s capital and religious sites in Punjab, including Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi, and to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra of Jammu-et- Cashmere.
After paying homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the Hussainiwala memorial, about 260 km from the state capital Chandigarh, the prime minister was to lay the stones and address a public meeting.
Modi last visited Hussainiwala in March 2015, where the last rites of the three freedom fighters were held after their hanging in Lahore on March 23, 1931.
