How Turkish-Saudi relations can evolve

The winds of normalization are blowing in the Middle East, bringing calm to the Gulf and relations between Turkey and Egypt. The latest rapprochement seems to be between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

With the normalization of the Gulf last year between Qatar, an ally of Turkiye, and the Saudi-Emirati bloc, which imposed a strict blockade against Doha in 2017, tensions across the Middle East have started to ease. The most recent sign comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his visit to Riyadh next month.

The two largest economies in the Middle East generally enjoyed cordial relations until the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the kingdom’s operators at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The Saudis, including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deny ordered the slaughter.

Since then, many important developments have taken place in the Middle East, from the murder of Qasem Soleimani to the return of the United States to the negotiating table with Iran to get the nuclear deal back on track.

As Washington signals that it will reverse its Middle East policy, the Saudis, an ally of the United States, need a strong army like the Turkiye to ensure its security against countries like Iran. Riyadh and Tehran have opposing policies across the region, from the Yemen war to Lebanon and more. In Yemen, the pro-Iranian Houthis are fighting the Saudi-led forces while the Shiite Hezbollah group, a group with close ties to Tehran, poses a danger to pro-Saudi political allies in Beirut.

Trade relations between Ankara and Riyadh have waned in recent years due to political tensions, but the two countries are now seeking to expand their bilateral economic ties to help strengthen their respective economies. Ankara also wants Riyadh to end an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods – a byproduct of the degraded relationship.

Prior to the most recent rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, in 2020, Turkey and Egypt made diplomatic efforts to quell their differences over the Arab Spring and the military coup in Cairo in 2013; and the UAE and Turkiye normalized relations after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan from Abu Dhabi visited Ankara in November, meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed deals for energy and technology investments during Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s first official visit to Turkiye in nearly a decade. (AA)



Dialogue

As Turkish-Saudi relations froze after Khashoggi’s murder, President Erdogan and Saudi King Salman continued to exchange messages, keeping one channel open.

In July, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, describing him as “A fruitful meeting”. In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, announcement some positive developments that could end the stalemate between the two states.

In the fall of 2021, communication between the two states improved as Cavusoglu indicated that “if both sides take action, our relations with Saudi Arabia will return to normal.”

During Erdogan’s visit to Qatar last month, rumors circulated that the Saudi crown prince and the Turkish president could meet, but the meeting never materialized. “Turkey is closer to opening up to Saudi Arabia than Iran, and there could be a gradual rapprochement”, Said Hisham Al Ghannam, a Saudi analyst, in December.

Overall, the reception by Erdogan’s MBS in February shows that communication has evolved to a level where both parties can resolve their differences.

What can Saudi-Turkish normalization offer?

The sour relationship between the two has not benefited either country. Neither financially nor politically. By reviving their relations, the Saudis and the Turks could deepen the normalization process across the Middle East, thereby ending the regional fatigue of the past decade.

It could also help the two countries develop their connections in the military technology sector. The Saudis are the third biggest spender in the world on military spending according to 2018 figures, and Turkiye has a growing and vibrant defense industry, producing among other things its own native drones.

Turkiye sells its drones to several states, from Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Libya and other African states. Many experts believe that Turkish drones played an important role in Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in the disputed Karabakh region. In other conflicts like the Libyan civil war, Turkish drones have also shown their effectiveness.

While the United Arab Emirates, one of the most influential Gulf states, has normalized its relations with Israel, the Saudis are not in the mood to do the same, which could force them to seek a partner who can help them. help protect their interests in the fragile region.

While the Biden administration is still hesitant to reach out to Riyadh and reorganize relations on a better basis, tensions between Tehran and Riyadh continue despite recent reconciliation efforts. As a result, Riyadh and Ankara can cooperate on common security interests, especially in the field of military technology.

“Improving relations with Turkiye presents a reasonable option to help Saudi Arabia break out of the current downward spiral, especially if the United States and the new Iranian government come to an agreement regarding the implementation of the JCPOA,” writes Ali Bakir and Eyup Ersoy, two experts on Middle Eastern affairs, in an October article.

Source: TRT World