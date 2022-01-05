Narendra Modi interrupts Punjab tour after convoy stranded on overflight due to protests

Prime Minister Narendra modi Wednesday had to interrupt its visit to Punjab Ferozepur due to a breach of its security arrangements, ANI reported, citing a statement from the Union Interior Ministry. Modis’ convoy was stranded on an airlift for more than 15 minutes as protesters blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in Ferozepur district.

The Interior Ministry said it had requested a detailed report from the state government and asked the Punjabi authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the security breach.

Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning and was due to fly to Hussainiwala by helicopter to visit the National Martyrs Memorial.

Due to the rain and poor visibility, the prime minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up, the interior ministry said in its statement.

However, as the weather conditions did not improve, it was decided that Modi would travel by road. The Interior Ministry said the Punjab’s director general of police confirmed that the necessary security arrangements had been made for the two-hour trip.

About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the MP convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters, the ministry said. The PM was stuck on a flyby for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major security flaw for PM.

Modi then returned to Bathinda Airport.

Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes.

The Interior Ministry said it was the responsibility of the Punjab government to make the necessary logistics and security arrangements. The state government was also to have a contingency plan ready, the ministry said.

In view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which have clearly not been deployed, the ministry added.

No security breach: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied that the incident was a security breach.

The prime minister’s road plans were drawn up at the last minute, he told a Punjabi TV station, according to Indian express. He had to leave by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing the security arrangements for his rally … 70,000 chairs were set up for the rally but only 700 people showed up.

During a press briefing, Channi said that no officer would be suspended given the incident, NDTV reported.

The convoy of prime ministers was stopped long before where the protesters were seated, he told a press conference. To lift any protest, it takes at least 10 to 20 minutes. The PM was informed and also offered a different route but he chose to leave.

Congress Secretary-General Randeep Singh Surjewala also claimed that there had been no security breach, alleging that the reason Modi did not visit Ferozepur was that there was no crowds at the event.

Punjabi Congressman Sunil Jakhar did not follow the party line and said the incident was unacceptable.

A safe passage for the Indian prime minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozpur should have been guaranteed, he tweeted. This is how democracy works.

Bharatiya Janata party chairman JP Nadda condemned the government of Punjab for the incident.

It’s sad that PM visit launching development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab has been halted, he said on Twitter. In a separate tweet, the BJP chairman claimed Channi had not taken phone calls to resolve the case.

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Punjab's congressional government has tried all possible tricks to scuttle the prime minister's programs in the state.

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue.

The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the security breach a criminal conspiracy which led to the rally being canceled.

This is a serious threat to the security of the prime minister of the country, he said. Whatever leaders, ministers and officers are responsible for this, strict action must be taken against them.

Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who recently formed an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab polls, called for a presidential government in the state, PTI reported.

He also alleged that it was a breach of law and order in the state. When you cannot ensure a smooth passage for the prime minister of the country and only 10 km from the Pakistani border, you are not allowed to stay in office and must resign, Singh tweeted.

It was the first time in two years that Modi had to address a rally in the Punjab, and for the first time since the three farm laws were repealed.

A safe passage for the Indian Prime Minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozpur should have been provided. This is how democracy works.

,, – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 5, 2022