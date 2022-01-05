Boris Johnson announcement: Pre-departure Covid testing for travelers arriving in England will be removed – updates live





GWR cuts schedule amid omicron cases Great Western Railway is introducing temporary reduced hours in response to higher than usual levels of staff being absent or self-isolating due to Covid. The temporary reduction in schedules goes into effect on Saturday, January 8, ensuring that the rail company will be able to deliver the majority of its regular and scheduled trains. This will give customers confidence in the services so that they can plan ahead. The reduced schedule will be updated on a weekly basis and is only expected to be operational for a short time – until the impact of the Omicron variant has subsided. GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said, “We are taking sensible action using the experience, knowledge and the right processes that we have developed over the past 20 months to give clients confidence in our schedule. “Over the past few weeks, we have already taken steps to maintain service levels across the network, including canceling all non-safety critical staff training. “Like many other businesses, we expect the extended periods of staff absence due to Covid to continue in the coming weeks and the goal of this temporary schedule is to provide service you can depend on. , reducing the potential for one-off short-term cancellations. . “This means reducing our schedule a bit to strengthen the large number of services that we continue to operate. We have prioritized schools, colleges and other key services that are known to be high-use and very much hope that the changes will only be necessary for a short time. “We will review the need for temporary changes weekly and update trip planners and our gwr.com website with details of the changes needed for the coming week. As always, our advice for guests is to verify your trip before leaving home at Journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway. Services between London Paddington, Bristol Temple Meads and South Wales will operate hourly on weekends due to pre-planned engineering work. A slightly reduced service will operate Monday through Friday. There are also discounts on long distance services on other routes in the network. Other routes affected include some of the Devon and Cornwall branch lines. The St Ives branch will revert to hourly weekday services and some other services in the west will also be affected. Planned upgrade work between Newton Abbot and Paignton means no trains will run for the next two weekends – and a replacement bus service will be in operation. The industry’s Book with Confidence program has been extended until the end of March so passengers can change their travel plans up to the day before departure at no cost, or if they choose not to travel, they can receive a refund on their unused ticket. Those taking the train are advised to check their trip before leaving their home at Journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway. If a train is canceled, customers will be able to travel on a service immediately before or after the booked train. In accordance with the latest government advice, GWR encourages its customers to travel safely. People are reminded: Wash your hands more regularly Buy tickets online, on a smart card or using the GWR app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/news/somerset-news/boris-johnson-covid-19-live-6436355 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos