Major security breach of PM Modi, according to MHA

There has been a serious security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route about 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a bridge, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyby for 15-20 minutes. It was a major flaw in the security of the Prime Minister, “the Interior Ministry noted.

Earlier, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Prime Minister Modi had canceled his planned visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, to address a rally “for certain reasons”.

Today morning PM landed in Bathinda from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear, MHA said, adding that as the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the memorial by the road, which would take over 2 hours. .

The MHA said Modi started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab’s DGP police.

The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plan were communicated well in advance to the government of the Punjab. As per the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready, the MHA said.

“Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which clearly have not been deployed. After this security failure, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, ”he added.

The ministry said it was aware of this serious security breach and requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action.

Prime Minister Modi was supposed to travel to Ferozepur in Punjab to lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than 42,750 crores.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Punjab after a two-year hiatus and this is his first trip to the state after his government repealed agricultural laws. The three laws had caused agitation among farmers for a year at the Delhi borders.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for development projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and a PGIMER satellite center.

The projects also include the four-track development of the Amritsar-Una section, the Mukerian-Talwara wide-gauge railway line and two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.