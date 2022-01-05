Covid: Boris Johnson confirms there is no more closure following Omicron

The Prime Minister told a virtual press conference in Downing Street that he wanted to ride the Omicron wave (Photo: AFP)

Boris Johnson has once again resisted calls to introduce a new crackdown on Covid to deal with the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

But the prime minister refused to rule out future restrictions.

He said England would pursue Plan B for the time being and admitted the NHS was on a war footing.

Speaking to a virtual press conference from Downing Street, Mr Johnson acknowledged that the coming weeks would be difficult and said there was a chance that further action was not needed in England.

The prime minister promised critical workers will now get daily testing as part of efforts to use the Omicron variant.

It comes as the UK reported a record number of new cases on Tuesday, with nearly 220,000 confirmed infections.

The PM has been insisting for weeks that further action is not needed, despite increasing pressure from Omicron on the NHS and a string of hospitals reporting critical incidents.

Experts warn that the health care system is in a state of crisis.

There are unprecedented shortages of health workers, while staff still able to enter are exhausted after giving up their days off, according to the Confederation’s chief executive of the NHS.

Johnson said the latest data from Covid shows those who think the pandemic is over are deeply mistaken.

He added: Our UK is experiencing the fastest growing Covid cases we have ever seen.

This is the time for the greatest caution.

Calling the Omicron variant again as gentler, he continued: We have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without closing our country again.

Mr Johnson’s reluctance to impose measures is present despite the fact that many other European countries are doing so, including the UK.

Previously, there had been a crucial meeting on the new Covid rules, but it was believed that the PM’s mind was caught before it took place.

Meanwhile, many people faced a chaotic first day at work, fueled by Covid-related absences.

Children risk being turned away from school or placed in merged classrooms if their teacher is turned off, while businesses fear they will have to shut down if too many staff become isolated.



Shortages are also causing delays in garbage collection, with bins overflowing with Christmas waste.

In a bid to slow shortages, Mr Johnson said the government had identified 100,000 essential workers who would be offered daily lateral flow tests to help keep essential services open.

He said people working in areas such as food processing, transportation and border forces will receive test kits for each working day from January 10.

As the NHS goes on a war footing, I will recommend to Cabinet tomorrow to pursue Plan B as the public has responded and changed their behavior by gaining precious time to get gun boosters, Mr Johnson added.

England’s Prime Minister and Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty has once again urged people to get vaccinated.

Sir Chris argued: Anyone who hasn’t been beefed up and is eligible should really do it.

I think the idea that this is a mild illness, as opposed to less likely to be hospitalized, is easily shown to be incorrect based on this data.

The PM who declined to give a threshold for when new restrictions might be needed added: It’s absolutely heartbreaking that up to 90% of people in intensive care with Covid haven’t had their recall, and more 60% of those in intensive care, who have the Covid, have not been vaccinated at all.

But, as to whether further restrictions would be needed, he said: It depends on whether the virus will behave the way it may have behaved in South Africa, if it peaks, how fast it is spreading.

But if you ask me to guess, I would say we have a good chance of crossing the Omicron wave without the need for any additional restrictions, and certainly without the need for a lockdown.

