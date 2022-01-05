Prime Minister Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, due to “major lack of security”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday canceled his planned visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, the interior ministry said. “Today morning, PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to change. thinning: MHA “When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the arrangements for security needed by DGP Punjab police, “MHA said. About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyby for 15-20 minutes. This is a major flaw in the security of the prime minister, the ministry added. “The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plan have been communicated well in advance to the government of the Punjab. As per the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. “In addition, given the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which clearly have not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, ”the MHA said. The MHA said it was aware of this serious security breach and requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action. “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. During a program in Ferozepur, foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore will be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the population, “Modi said in a tweet earlier on Wednesday. The weather was inclement in many parts of the Punjab, including Bathinda and Ferozepur on Wednesday. Modi is visiting the Punjab after a two-year hiatus and this is his first trip to the state after his government repealed agricultural laws. The three laws had caused agitation among farmers for a year at the Delhi borders. The prime minister was supposed to lay the foundations for development projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and a PGIMER satellite center. The projects also include the four-track development of the Amritsar-Una section, the Mukerian-Talwara wide-gauge railway line and two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. Modi was also due to address a rally in the district. #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels scheduled visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, to address rally “for certain reasons,” Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 It is sad that the Prime Minister’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crore for the Punjab has been interrupted … State police have been ordered to prevent people from attending at the rally … CM Channi refused to phone to discuss or solve the problem: BJP leader JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/x1GMIn7Wj6 – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM’s convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/pm-modi-cancels-visit-to-punjab-s-ferozepur-amid-major-lapse-in-security-122010500784_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos