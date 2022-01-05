Politics
CNN’s Hateful Content License Should Be Revoked
CNN International is sending a team to Turkey to “examine the broadcasting policy of its Turkish branch,” which has been “criticized for its partial reporting,” according to Turkish media. The late move allows CNN to distance itself from one of the increasingly authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main propaganda bodies. CNN Turk and its hateful content have had their license revoked for far too long.
CNN Turk, CNN’s “sister network”, debuted in Turkey in 1999 and quickly established itself as a leading news source. In 2013, instead of covering the protests in Gezi Park, which saw protests across the country against Erdogan’s authoritarianism, the channel aired a documentary on penguins, which has become synonymous with self-censorship. Even CNN’s Turkish sister channel mocked the documentary at the time, showing footage of a Turkish guest removing his shirt to reveal a penguin T-shirt underneath during a live interview with CNN Turk for protest against the broadcaster’s editorial policies.
After CNN Turk’s forced transition to the pro-government conglomerate in 2018, these policies have deteriorated dramatically. CNN’s global executive vice president was not hired when asked if the deal would prompt the company to reconsider licensing CNN Turk. We will revoke the license if we have no reason to believe that the new owners will compromise the journalistic integrity of the channel. Since then, the spike in anti-Semitic, racist and conspiratorial content on CNN Turk’s platforms has shown that the time has come and gone.
“The Jews rule the world,” a retired Turkish mbssdor mistakenly said on the CNN Turk TV show in April. They hold 27% of the market in the United States. “They also run the military, politics, medicine and, most importantly, the film industry,” Erdogn’s senior adviser added. During this exchange, the Turkish channel CNN intervened only once to point out that, despite the fact that the United States has only 7 million Jews, “their influence is very high.”
It’s not just a one-off event. Louis Fishmn, associate professor at Brooklyn College the previous year,criticalA guest known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories estimated that an Israeli professor at Hrvrd HD University developed the COVID-19 virus biological weapon in collaboration with Wuhn lb, according to CNN Turk for another TV show. This anti-Semitic trope occurred at a sensitive time in Turkey, when the peak in coronvirus cases was exerting anti-Semitic effects, prompting sanctions Jews were to blame for the pandemic. When one of the other guests tried to disprove the conspiracy theory, the CNN moderator Turk laughed.intervened in defense, “But can his theory be refuted?” “
Anti-Semitism is just one of the numbers leveled by CNN Turk. On its Twitter feed and online news platform, the network has also been recognized for racist content directed towards Africa-America.
The network accused British lwmker Dvid Lmmy of spreading “blck propgnd” in a now deleted tweet in 2019 for his criticism of former President Donld Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria. Northern Syrian troops Lmmy were the first black Briton to attend Hrvrd Lw School, and CNN Turk has edited the attached photo to make it better. Lmmy is a term that describes someone who isresponded“Why did @cnnturk drink my image in this photo to accuse me of spreading?” He wondered on Twitter. “Many online commentators noted that the terminology and the photo appeared to refer to Mr Lmmy’s tenure,” according to The Independent. “I raise important questions regarding Trump’s decision to link the Kurds to Erdogn’s forces in northeastern Syria.”
In the wake of the global protests against racism in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, CNN Turk published an article on Afro-Turks, which was published by the semi-official Turkish agency Andolu, less than a year later. . The article filed to mention that Afro-Turkish ancestors arrived in the region two centuries ago, criticizing rcism in the United States and celebrating the climate that there is no rcism in Turkey. Although the video report embedded in the original article on the Andolu agency’s website includes several interviews where Afro-Turks complained about all the discrimination and violence in Turkey, this detail is not included. in CNN Turk’s version.
Turkish correspondent Piotr Zlewski of The Economistcommented“This article is a disgrace,” one person wrote on Twitter. No, the ancestors of the Afro-Turks did not “come” to the Ottom Empire in the 1800s “for agricultural work”.greed“This article should be compulsory in the theoretical course of ny rce; it’s hard to be more wrong (apart from outright lies, of course).critical through cdemicsNo policies or corrections have been posted by CNN Turk. His website still contains the article.
CNN Turk’s editorial policy has deteriorated, and the network’s content demonstrates that it is now a platform for conspiracy theories, anti-Semitic tropes and racist rhetoric. CNN Turk “licenses CNN brnd nd hs ccess to CNN content, learning and services in accordance with the license agreement,” according to the CNN website. Since CNN Turk’s racist content targeting Jews and blacks has not been addressed by CNN’s education and training services, CNN should distance itself from its Turkish partner and its content. It would be the right decision, both morally and financially, and would prevent the further transformation of the company which prides itself on being “the most honored brand in the news”, dedicated to “the mission of informing. , to engage and empower the world “.
A former member of the Turkish government, Aykn Erdemir is the Senior Director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. @ykn_erdemir
At the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Toby Dershowitz is senior vice president for government relations and strategy. @TobyDersh
The opinions of the authors are their own in this article.
