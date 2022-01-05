Access to the first images of the convoy blocked on the Punjab bridge





In a major security breach observed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab, his convoy was stranded for 15 to 20 minutes on Wednesday due to a roadblock in the state. The Prime Minister was traveling by road as the weather was not right to catch a flight to Ferozepur where he was to lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar highway -Katra, Amritsar four-track -Una section, new Mukerian-Talwara wide gauge railway line, PGI satellite center in Ferozepur and two medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. In Ferozepur, an announcement was made on stage that his visit was canceled “for certain reasons”, not specifying the security breach. Photos of the Prime Minister’s convoy stranded in the Punjab The Ministry of the Interior takes note “Today morning, PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to change. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would get to the Marytrs National Memorial by road, which would take over 2 hours. Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached an overflight , it was found that the road was blocked by demonstrators. The PM was stuck on a flyby for 15-20 minutes. This was a major security flaw for PM. The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the government of the Punjab. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which have clearly not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport. The Interior Ministry, learning of this serious security breach, requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action. “

