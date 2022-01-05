On PM Modi’s Made It Alive report, Congress has questions





PM Modi was to be transported by helicopter to a rally in Ferozepur. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a major security breach in the Punjab today, was quoted by the ANI news agency as telling airport officials they should “thank their chief minister” for managed to get to the airport alive. Congress questioned whether it really said so, wondering why the comment had not been confirmed by either the BJP or the Prime Minister’s Office. Prime Minister Modi was stranded on a highway in Bathinda for about 20 minutes this afternoon due to protests by farmers. He returned to the airport without attending a mega rally in Ferozepur to campaign for the Punjab elections. According to ANI, Prime Minister Modi told Bhatinda airport officials: “Apne CM ko thank you kehna, ki mein Bhatinda tak zinda laut paaya airport (Thank your chief minister that I was able to make myself alive at Bathinda Airport). “ Bhatinda airport officials told ANI that Prime Minister Modi, upon his return to Bhatinda airport, told officials, Apne CM ko thank you kehna, ki mein Bhatinda tak zinda laut paaya airport . pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala was among those who voiced doubts. “Why don’t the PMO, the BJP ministers or the prime minister say that? Was the prime minister’s convoy attacked? Were there Naxalites or terrorists there,” Mr. Surjewala. PM Modi was to be transported by helicopter to a rally in Ferozepur. Due to the bad weather, he decided to travel by road but only 10 km from the site, his convoy was blocked by protesters. Punjabi police have been informed of the change in plan, the Union Interior Ministry said in a statement. Calling this an unprecedented violation of the security of any prime minister, the BJP accused Congress of endangering Prime Minister Modi. The Home Office has requested a detailed report from the Punjabi government amid a snowballing political slugfest. “Congress’ attempt to harm the prime minister has failed,” said Smriti Irani of the BJP. BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a series of tweets and accused him of refusing to take phone calls. “It is sad that the Prime Minister’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for the Punjab has been interrupted … State police have been ordered to prevent people from attend the rally … CM (Chief Minister) Channi refused to phone either address the problem or resolve it, “Nadda tweeted. Congress, however, questioned the sudden change in the Prime Minister’s plans. Mr Channi denied any security breach and regretted that Prime Minister Modi had to turn around. “I would give my life to protect the prime minister, but he was not in danger. There was no breach of security,” he told reporters.

