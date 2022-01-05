Turkish opposition faces ire of Erdogans as economic crisis blurs election calendar

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up pressure on the opposition this week with veiled threats of street clashes in response to protests against his regime.

Facing elections over the next 18 months, coupled with the worst economic crisis in his nearly 20-year reign, the president seeks to neutralize the threat from an opposition that appears well positioned to challenge him, analysts say.

Supposedly, they will take to the streets without any shame, Erdogan said in a televised address to members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Tuesday in Ankara.

Referring to the 2016 coup attempt against him which saw his supporters take on rogue military elements and left more than 250 dead, he added, wherever you go, this nation will teach you a lesson just as she taught a lesson to those who took to the streets on July 15th.

His remarks led Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), to accuse Erdogan of calling for civil war.

This week, the announcement of 36.1% inflation, although independent economists say so could reach 83% illustrated Turkey’s economic problems. The pound lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year as unemployment remains in double digits.

The crisis saw events in major cities and a dizzying carousel of sackings and new appointments at the finance ministry and central bank.

It’s not just potential protesters that Erdogan and his allies seek to compensate for ahead of any snap elections.

CHP Ekrem Imamoglu has emerged from obscurity to be seen as a potential rival in the presidential race after becoming mayor of Istanbul in 2019.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), partner of the AKP alliance, on Tuesday demanded the impeachment of Imamoglu if links between Istanbul municipal staff and terrorist groups are proven.

On December 26, the Interior Ministry opened an investigation into more than 550 Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality employees for alleged links to a number of terrorist organizations.

The call echoes attacks on the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which is part of Turkey’s larger Kurdish movement and the third largest party in parliament after the AKP and CHP.

The HDP has seen dozens of its elected mayors dismissed and replaced by government-appointed administrators over allegations of links to terrorism since 2019. The party also faces a legal offer to shut down.

The opposition parties have engaged in strong coordination in their electoral alliance, which has survived, and this is no small feat, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul.

They did a good job promoting this idea of ​​transitioning to a stronger parliamentary system and engaged in extensive discussions to develop a proposal. They also did a good job traveling the country, challenging the government and trying to reach voters.

Bahceli, who often more actively attacks Erdogan’s potential rivals than the president himself, has also threatened another CHP politician seen as a viable challenger, Ankara CHP mayor Mansur Yavas.

Following a violent disturbance involving members of the MHP in November, Bahceli warned Yavas that the breath of the gray wolves was now behind his back. The Gray Wolves are a far-right group linked to the MHP that has long been associated with political violence and killings.

Yavas and Imamoglu have both voted favorably against Erdogan in recent months. A survey published by MetroPOLLthis week has shown them to be Turkey’s two friendliest politicians, with Erdogan relegated to fourth place.

Yavas is 20 points ahead of Erdogan and Imamoglu with 12 points ahead in the presidential race, said Ozer Sencar, founder and director of MetroPOLL. Under these conditions, Imamoglu and Yavas are the presidential candidates who stand a chance of winning.

Meanwhile, prosecutors also submitted documents to revoke the immunity of 28 opposition members of parliament, most of them from the HDP, NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Turkey has jailed several parliamentarians in recent years. Most HDP MPs have typically been jailed on terrorism charges linked to historic speeches interpreted as supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the US and EU as well as Turkey.

Meanwhile, Erdogan appears to be weighing his timetable for the next election.

I suspect that in six months the economic situation will be much worse, Esen said. It’s in his best interests to have a snap election, but I don’t know if he has the backing to win, which to a rational politician would mean no snap elections. “

He added that he regularly consulted opinion polls, trying to find the most opportune time for an early election. It could be three months, six months, or even later. It all depends on how the opinion polls show it.