Inaugurated in early 2022, President Joko Widodo: the Randugunting dam provides water to the dry areas of Blora, Pati and Rembang

Views : ten

MITRAPOL.com, Blora – Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inaugurate the Randugunting Dam in Blora Regency, Central Java Province, Wednesday (5/1 / 2022).

The inauguration was followed by the distribution of fish seeds and a review of the solar power plant’s display by the president by boat, followed by the signing of the inscription marking the completion of the construction of the dam of Randugunting.

Also present at the inauguration of Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Regent of Rembang Abdul Hafidz and Regent Arief Rohman, Member of Commission V DPR RI Sudewo and Chairman Director of PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Agung Budi Waskito.

President Jokowi sold the Randugunting dam with a water storage capacity of 14.4 million m3 to irrigate around 650 hectares of rice fields in the regencies of Blora, Pati and Rembang.

“We hope that with the completion of the Randugunting Reservoir at Blora Regency, our food security will be better, our food self-sufficiency will be better, because the key to our food security is water and water will exist if we have so many. tanks as possible, ”President Jokowi said.

The Randugunting Dam is the 14th dam inaugurated by President Jokowi among 15 dams that will be completed in 2021. The inauguration of this dam is the first in 2022.

“We also hope that the Randugunting reservoir can become a very good tourist site for the inhabitants of the regency of Blora and its surroundings”, continued the president.

Meanwhile, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the Randugunting Dam has been planned since the 1990s to increase the water supply to the drylands of Blora and Rembang regencies. Construction of the dam itself began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022, 10 months earlier than the contract that fell in November 2022.

“We know Blara and Rembang are vulnerable or lack water. With the conversion of the rainfed rice fields into a technical irrigation system with water from the dams, we hope that the intensity of planting will increase, ”said Minister Basuki.

The director general of water resources at the PUPR ministry, Jarot Widyoko, said the Randugunting dam with a flood area of ​​187.19 hectares will also work to reduce flooding by 75% or 81 m3 / second by reducing the area affected by flooding from 4,604 hectares to 2,285 hectares.

“In addition to being the flood retention, the president was on a boat, there were ducks, which means that the potential for tourist destinations is very large in the Randugunting dam,” said the general manager of natural resources Jarot Widyoko.

The construction of the Randugunting Dam which was carried out by PT Wijaya Karya – PT Andesmont Sakti (KSO) with a 2018-2022 state budget cost of Rs 880 billion could be completed faster, as there is no technical and social obstacles to the construction and acquisition of land.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also signed an inscription marking the completion of the construction of the Kedung Sambi Embung in the village of Klopoduwur, in the regency of Blora. This reservoir was built by the Ministry of PUPR through the Pemali Juana River Basin Center (BBWS), General Directorate of Water Resources in 2019 at a cost of Rp 18.7 billion. The reservoir has a capacity of 232 million m3 with a flood zone of 4.92 hectares.

The main advantage of the reservoir is the irrigation of 30 hectares and the supply of raw water of 7.79 liters / second. Kedung Sambi Embung also has potential as a water conservation area and agritourism destination, especially the Golden Aroma Melon variety.

Also present to accompany Minister Basuki, the Director General of Water Resources of the Ministry of PUPR Jarot Widyoko, the Director of Dams and Lakes Directorate General of Natural Resources Airlangga Mardjono, and the Head of BBWS Pemali Juana of the PUPR Ministry Muhammad Adek Rizaldi. (Red / Hms)