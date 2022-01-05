Politics
Explained: who were the demonstrators who detained Prime Minister Modi’s vehicle in the Punjab?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vehicle stood still for 15-20 minutes during a flyby between Bathinda and the Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial in Ferozepur Wednesday 5 January afternoon, after which her cavalcade returned to Bathinda airport.
The Prime Minister’s extraordinary security breach was caused by protesters blocking the road in front of us.
Who was protesting?
About 400-500 protesters from Surjit Singh Phool’s Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) Krantikari group sat on the airlift near the village of Piareana in Ghall Khurd tehsil of Ferozepur district.
The BKU Krantikari (Phool) is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the year-long protests against the now repealed agricultural laws on Delhi’s borders. He occupies a position on the far left of the political spectrum that the SKM straddles.
BKU Krantikari (Phool) is active in 11 districts of Punjab with a significant presence in seven districts, nine of which are in Malwa region and two in Majha. The union claims to have 25,000 to 30,000 members statewide.
Why were the farmers protesting?
According to Baldev Singh Zira, general secretary of BKU Krantikari (Phool), farmers were sitting on a dharna in three places on Wednesday on this particular flyby; in Harika with the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC); and to Kulgarhi.
The intention was to prevent BJP supporters from reaching the location of a planned rally that the prime minister was to address in Ferozepur. The rally was eventually canceled due to bad weather and rain.
Union units were also protesting in their respective district headquarters against the rally planned by the prime minister.
Did they know that the PM would travel on this road?
No, Zira said. We weren’t aware of his road trip at all. We were there to stop the BJP supporters, not the prime minister, who was supposed to come by helicopter, Zira said.
The prime minister was originally scheduled to fly from Bathinda airport, but it was later decided that he should travel to Hussainiwala by road.
Zira conceded that Ferozepur’s Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh had informed protesters that the MP cavalcade would use this route.
But protesters did not believe him, suspecting it was a ruse by the police to expel them so workers and BJP supporters could come to the rally. If we had known that the PM would actually travel on this road, we would have lifted our dharna, he said.
Zira said there was a lot of anger among the protesters against the BJP, whose supporters who were initially allowed to go to the rally location had scuffled with the farmers.
Was BKU Krantikari (Phool) the only union protesting the rally planned by the Prime Minister?
No, the PKMSC was seated in five places on the highways and was protesting at the district headquarters.
The PKMSC withdrew its protests after officials assured them the Prime Minister would meet with them on March 15 to discuss outstanding farmers’ demands, including the MSP for all crops, the withdrawal of all complaints against farmers during their demonstration, and compensation and government jobs. for the closest relatives of the farmers who died during the demonstration.
The state’s largest agricultural union, BKU (Ugrahan), also protested at all district headquarters. An estimated 1 lakh of union members holding up signs saying Go Back Modi and burning effigies of the Prime Minister in various places.
