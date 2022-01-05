PM Imran welcomes PCE’s review of PTI funding





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he “welcomed” the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review of funding for his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) through donations from Pakistanis of abroad.

The prime minister’s tweet comes a day after a report by the ECP’s review panel – investigating PTI’s foreign funding – revealed on Tuesday that the party had concealed multiple accounts and around Rs.310 million between 2008 and 2013 to the electorate.

I applaud ECP’s scrutiny of funding PTI through donations from overseas Pakistanis. The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how the PTI is the only political party with an appropriate donor base based on appropriate political fundraising.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2022

“The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for [the] nation to see how [the] The PTI is the only political party with an appropriate donor base based on appropriate political fundraising, ”Prime Minister Imran said.

He further said he “looks forward to” a similar scrutiny from the electoral watchdog on the funding of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Can’t wait to see a similar CEP review on funding 2 other major political parties – PPP and PMLN. This will allow the nation to see the difference between proper pol fundraising and extortion of money from crony capitalists and vested interests in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2022

According to the Prime Minister, this will allow the nation to see the “difference” between “correct” political funding and “the extortion of money from crony capitalists and special interests in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation.”

The review committee formed by the ECP to investigate the foreign funding case against PTI found irregularities in the audit reports submitted by the ruling party.

In its report submitted to the election watchdog on Tuesday, the committee said: “In the opinion of the accounting firms, the account statement presents faithfully in all material respects [sic], the collection of the PTI for each year mentioned in the table above [present in the report], on the basis of the accounts described by the firm in its audit report. However, when reviewing the course, the committee observed discrepancies in the numbers as they do not match the bank statements. “

He further disclosed that the party received $ 44,000 from 88 foreign donors during this period. The undisclosed accounts were mentioned in a report by the State Bank of Pakistan. The review committee also included its analysis of bank accounts in the report.

