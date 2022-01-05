Republicans abandoned promise to ban Jan 6 insurgents





A year ago, leading Republicans were clear-sighted – and forceful – in their repudiation of President Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill and denigrating his false claims that he had been robbed of a second term. .

How a year can change people.

Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their so-called convictions, and have fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “Ultimately,” Michigan GOP Representative Peter Meijer morbidly admitted on “Meet the Press” to begin 2022, “there is no other option at this time in the Republican Party.”

Immediately after January 6, 2021, a different path for the GOP seemed to have opened up: the main party leaders, and even some of Trump’s doggies, turned on him. “The president is responsible for [the] mob riot attack, ”insisted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, calling for congressional censorship of the president. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for unleashing the violence, insisting that “the people who stormed this building believed they were acting according to the the wishes and instructions of their president “.

Even Lindsey Graham, the senator from South Carolina and longtime Trump, lambasted POTUS for demanding that former Vice President Pence block the certification of the Electoral College vote, calling it “the most offensive concept in the world” and insisting that it would be up to one person. deciding to “deprive of the right to vote 155 million people”. Citing a litany of court rulings against Trump’s election challenges and the lack of evidence of fraud, Graham said, “Enough is enough” and “Count me in!” “

As he finally left the White House at the end of January, Trump – banned from Twitter, in exile in Mar a Lago – appeared to have been defused.

But over the days and weeks, the GOP quickly remembered that Trump was the life of their party. The cowardly collapse began almost immediately. McCarthy turned on Trump’s responsibility before the month was out, insisting on Jan.21: “I don’t think he provoked it. In February, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charges.

In the spring, the gravity of the events of January 6 seemed to pale in comparison to the political gravity of the 45th president. Trump loyalists were quickly busy recasting history. Senator Ron Jonson of Wisconsin called the insurgency a “peaceful protest.” Advisors like Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia have likened the mob violence to “a normal sightseeing visit.”

In the midst of this propaganda blitz, the party had an embarrassing irritant. Liz Cheney – a member of the House leadership – had viewed the events of January 6 with the same moral clarity that Kevin McCarthy had at the start. She tweeted in real time after the event: “There is no doubt that the president made the crowd, the president made the crowd, the president addressed the crowd. He lit the flame.

But unlike his fellow supporters, Cheney has never softened or overtaken these accusations. And for that stubborn adherence to reality, she was elected to the leadership of the House – replaced by Elise Stefanik, a representative from New York and enthusiastic Trump sycophant. Even as she was expelled, Cheney warned her fellow Republicans, “We cannot let the former president back us up and complicit in his efforts to undo our democracy. “

Trump, making the party’s rejection of Cheney a test of loyalty, issued a statement calling the Wyoming conservative a “bitter and horrible human being.” He then returned to strike the drum with his Big Lie, writing: “The 2020 Presidential Election will be considered THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”

As summer set in, Republicans continued to seek Trump’s favor by blurring the lines. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar conspiratorially suggested the FBI stoked violence on Capitol Hill. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan began to blame the Capitol mob on Black Lives Matter activists and Democrats who had “created this environment of normalizing rioting, normalizing looting, normalizing anarchy at the end of the day. ‘summer 2020’.

The deflection and projection campaign became increasingly twisted as Republicans attempted to synchronize with Trump’s latest tweet-like thoughts, including accusing Nancy Pelosi (one way or another) of failing to anticipate – and fortify the Capitol against – the onslaught of the MAGA mob. It was sheer nonsense, but Stefanik always echoed Trump, declaring the very next day: “The American people deserve to know the truth that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that s ‘is produced on January 6. “

Susan Corke heads the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center. Immediately after Jan. 6, she said, there was “a moment of hope” where it looked like Americans “could come together, kick Trumpism out, and put the country ahead of the party.” Instead, says Corke, “the Republican Party has not disowned the violence of January 6. They have never ceased to enlighten the nation. The few outliers in the Republican Party are retiring or have been demonized by the party. It’s an incredibly scary situation, ”she said. “Extremism is now part of the mainstream of the Republican Party”, which she describes as anchored in the “anti-democratic, far-right and authoritarian bloc” of the country.

Firmly embracing Trump’s lies, Republicans blocked an independent commission to investigate on Jan.6. McConnell decried the quest for accountability for the Capitol seat as a “purely political exercise” – echoing Trump who called it “just more partisan injustice” and “a Democrat trap.”

When the Democrats switched to Plan B, creating a bipartisan January 6 committee, McCarthy sought to put Jordan there. Democrats blocked the movement, and for good reason. We’ve now learned that Jordan was at the heart of it: he texted Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, ahead of Jan.6, saying Mike Pence should simply invalidate the Electoral College votes that the GOP did. did not find favorable.

Trump and his apologists, facilitators and yes the men – at least for the base of the Republican base – succeeded in distorting reality. A poll conducted at the end of December by the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, tells the story: only 6% of Republicans questioned believe that the election of Joe Biden was “definitely legitimate”.

Raymond La Raja, a political science professor at the school and director of the poll, explains that those interviewees who doubted Biden’s victory overwhelmingly cited the belief that fraud, absentee votes of the deceased and non-citizen votes had put Biden above. “These are extremely worrying perceptions, and increased confidence in the electoral process will not occur until Republicans stop saying the election was stolen,” La Raja said.

Overwhelmingly, GOP voters consider public concern over the storming of Capitol Hill to be overblown. Only 7% of Republicans hold Trump responsible for the events of January 6. 80% of Republicans describe the insurgency as a “demonstration,” and three-quarters are convinced that no harm would have been done to lawmakers had they been touched by the mob. . On accountability, a majority of Republicans oppose efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute participants; 75% of the group think it is time to stop learning from the abuse and move on.

The political ramifications are alarming. Heading into the primary elections for the midterms of 2022, more than half (55%) of Republicans say a candidate who openly questions Biden’s legitimacy will be more likely to receive his vote. Almost a quarter of GOP voters say they would be more likely to support a politician who refused to speak out against the events of January 6. “said Alexander Theodoridis, another poll director,” and reward those who question Biden’s legitimacy. “

Republicans swaying in the wind can tell you which way it’s blowing. Graham no longer preaches “enough is enough” to the 45th President. In December, he introduced Trump as “the most important Republican in the entire Republican Party, perhaps even in the history of the party since Ronald Reagan.” And he advised his fellow lawmakers: “If you want to lead this party in the House and Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Donald Trump or it won’t work.”

For her part, Cheney now sits as one of two Republicans on the Jan.6 committee and, in many ways, has become her public face. In comments made in the New Year, Cheney again appealed to fellow GOP members, “As Republicans we have a choice to make,” Cheney said, “We can either be loyal to Donald. Trump or be faithful to the constitution. , but we can’t be both.

Everything suggests that the choice has already been made.

