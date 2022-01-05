‘Apne CM ko thank you kehna …’: PM Modi to officials after security breach during visit to Punjab





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had to cut short his visit to Ferozepur and return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a security breach en route, reportedly told officials they should thank their CM for being able to come back. living. Also Read: Punjab CM Denies Security Flaw During Prime Minister Modis Ferozepur Visit Apne CM ko thank you kehna, ki mein Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (Say thanks to your CM that I was able to return to Bathinda airport alive), Modi was quoted by ANI news agency as saying to state government officials at the airport before flying back to New Delhi. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied any security breach, saying Prime Minister Modis ‘decision to take the Bathinda road to the Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala near Ferozepur was taken at the last moment his government was out of action. not up to date. The Home Office became aware of the serious security breach and requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action. The Home Office said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning, from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. The statement said when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister continued to travel by road after the necessary confirmation of the security arrangements by Punjab Police Chief Sidharth Chattopadhyay. About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the convoy of prime ministers reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stranded on the bridge for 15 to 20 minutes. This is a major flaw in the Prime Minister’s security. The PM’s travel schedule and plan were communicated well in advance to the government of Punjab. As per procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready, the statement said. Also in view of the emergency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which has clearly not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, he added. BJP chief JP Nadda said: State police were tasked with preventing people from attending the rally. Large numbers of buses were stranded due to police brutality and collusion with protesters. Nadda also criticized Channi and said he refused to call. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue. The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles, Nadda said.

