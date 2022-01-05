Trump cancels January 6 anniversary press conference at advisers’ request





In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, the former president confirmed that he would no longer organize the press conference at his seaside club and that he would instead express his grievances at an upcoming Arizona countryside style gathering. Previewing these complaints, Trump lambasted the House panel that is currently investigating the events leading up to the deadly January 6 riot in Washington and accused the media of aiding Congressional Democrats on the panel with “the crime of the century “.

“This is the Democrats’ big cover-up committee and the media are complicit,” Trump said.

A person familiar with the situation told CNN that Trump decided to cancel the event due to the media’s apparent lack of interest in covering it live on Thursday. If the former president had held the press conference, he would have been competing with a series of grim tributes hosted by Congressional Democrats on the United States Capitol. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also scheduled to speak on Thursday.

The same source said Trump slowly realized that most, if not all, major news networks were not going to broadcast his press conference live or send their best reporters to Palm Beach to cover it.

The former president was also facing pressure from outside advisers and Republican lawmakers to cancel the press conference and instead keep a low profile on Thursday.

“A lot of the comments he received were negative,” said the person familiar with the situation, who added that some Trump allies told the former president that his press conference would distract “Democrats from” a time when their party is getting really unpopular with Americans. ”

“I think he has realized that this is the kind of thing that works best in a rally with his supporters,” said the person.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump reportedly pitched the idea of ​​canceling the press conference, which left Republicans apprehensive of what he might say, during a golf outing with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham last weekend . Graham, who has a close relationship with the former president, told the Wall Street Journal he urged Trump to cancel because “the benefit of a press conference is quite small.”

“It will be an event that does not penetrate the way you would like and does not focus on electoral reform. With each passing day your hand is getting stronger,” he recalls, telling Trump.

The Special House Committee investigating Jan. 6 has already met with several Trump allies, campaign aides and former White House staff who were directly or indirectly involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rally. , where Trump addressed his supporters hours before they stormed the halls of Congress nearly a year ago. Two Trump allies – former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – have also been charged with criminal contempt by the House for refusing to cooperate with investigators after being subpoenaed.

Much of the material collected by the committee so far has shed new light on how the former president behaved behind the scenes on January 6, as the riots unfolded on Capitol Hill, and how far Trump’s main allies and his own members of the family have gone looking for him to publicly condemn the violent protesters and divert his attention from the 2020 election.

In his birthday remarks Thursday, Biden will speak about Trump’s “singular responsibility” in the “chaos and carnage” of January 6, the White House said.

Asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if Biden would address his predecessor’s role in the riot, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied, “Yes.”

“President Biden has been clear on the threat the former president poses to our democracy and how the former president is constantly working to undermine core American values ​​and the rule of law,” Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

CNN’s Nikki Carvajal contributed to this story.

