Turks try to come to terms with contraband inflation





Standing in the shadow of the Nuruosmaniye Mosque in Istanbul’s historic Fatih district, Omar Yurtman shrugs his shoulders and watches in despair as prices rise. “I don’t know how I’m going to survive in the months to come,” he said. “It’s very difficult for me, everything is getting more and more expensive day by day. I can not continue. “ Like most Turks, Yurtman, 67, is trying to cope with contraband inflation, which has penetrated to the depths of his meager income by selling pens and napkins on the streets to boost his pension. Turkey said on Monday that prices rose 36% per year in December, the highest level since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) took power almost 20 years. In the early years of his rule, Erdogan kept his promises to improve the situation of the less well-off Turks, and the country experienced an economic boom. However, since the 2018 currency crisis, the economy has continued to deteriorate, leading to high inflation and unemployment. The performance of the Turkish lira, which lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year, has exacerbated the price spiral in the import-dependent country. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, a street vendor speaks to potential customers on a shopping street in Bursa, Turkey. Bloomberg In places like Fatih, inside the walls of pre-Ottoman Constantinople, Mr. Erdogan has many bases: religiously and politically conservative families and low incomes. The district has supported the AKP in every election since taking office in late 2002, but this trend faded as local elections approached three years ago. Following the cancellation of the first round of the ballot in Istanbul, the opposition candidate for mayor, Akram Imamoglu, was elected by the voters of Fatih. Referring to the time when Mr Erdogan was mayor in the 1990s, Mr Yurtman said: “I have voted for Erdogan since he was mayor of Istanbul”. “I’m not sure now. I still trust him, but something has to change, we can’t go on like this. “ Turkey is due to hold elections by mid-2023, but given the economic situation, many believe Mr Erdogan, whose polls reflect the trajectory of the economy, will call for an early vote if there is. signs of improvement. In recent weeks, the president has taken a number of measures to alleviate the suffering of the population, including a 50% increase in the minimum wage and an increase in the incomes of retirees and civil servants. Independent economists from the Inflation Research Group predict that 83 percent of their annual profits will be absorbed by inflation. A survey last month by reputable survey firm MetroPoll showed that six in ten Turks believe prices have increased at least twice a year. Although endorsed by most economists, there is an anti-inflationary movement that Mr Erdogan will not accept, which is to raise interest rates. The central bank has lowered the bank rate by five percentage points since September. Although the bank is nominally independent, Erdogan fired three bank directors and other senior officials for three years who said they supported the interest rate hikes. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, pigeons fly in front of a mural by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish city of Bursa. Bloomberg Sava, a 23-year-old computer science student, said while waiting for a bus at the port of Eminonu, where Halich met Bogazici, “The current disaster is for one person and he is the president.” “Nobody understands why everyone does what they say and isn’t interested. Someone has to make some money out of it, but for most people it only increases our unhappiness and makes life more difficult. Refusing to give his last name, Savash said he lived in an apartment with three other students. “We can barely pay the rent and the bills, and we have to be careful what we buy in the market. I haven’t eaten meat for a long time. “ According to figures released Monday by the government statistics agency, the annual increase in food prices was 43.8%. While the price of electricity has increased by 50% and gas by 25% in the new year, households have also had to deal with rising energy costs. “It’s good for them,” Busra Turel, 46, told a group of tourists from her cafe in one of the alleys leading from the port to the hill. “They come in euros and dollars and everything is cheap. We only have kilos and we cannot escape. “I don’t see how Erdogan can stay. People are tired of this struggle. He is the only one who has the power to do something, but he does not have it. The president has promised to reduce inflation. In a statement to the AKP delegation on Tuesday, he said: “We are determined not to impose on our citizens exchange rate fluctuations or excessive price increases. However, Mr Erdogan might find it difficult to convince voters that he holds the key to a comeback in the near future. “The government has put us in this predicament,” said student Savas, “but I think we need a new one to get us out of this.” Updated: January 5, 2022 11:33 AM

