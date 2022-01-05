Boris Johnson grilled by Conservative MPs over rising cost of living | Inflation

Boris Johnson has come under sustained fire from Tory MPs as demands to tackle the rising cost of living increased, with ministers examining new targeted measures to ease soaring energy costs for vulnerable households .

It came as an industry leaders summit with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng ended without a deal on some vendors’ demands for a $ 20 billion loan program to curb bills driven up by high wholesale prices and a wave of energy supplier defaults.

At the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, sources said that Rishi Sunak had mounted a stern defense of the mitigation measures the government had already put in place to help households that will face rising energy costs and to tax increases from April, citing the gradual reduction in universal credit and a drop of 500 million in household aid funds.

But sources said officials have been tasked with trying to find other measures that could have a significant impact, including looking at expanding current measures such as the 140-per-year hot house discount.

A government source suggested the timing of any intervention was not considered imminent and would depend on negotiations with the industry before the price cap decision was made in February.

Another option is to remove VAT from energy bills, a move MPs lobbied but Johnson voiced public skepticism, calling it a brutal instrument. A cabinet minister said Sunak believed that 5% VAT on energy bills was unattractive because it would be a likely permanent loss of income.

But Johnsons spokesperson reiterated the government would act to ease the burden. We will listen to consumers and businesses. We are aware of the increase in energy prices and its effects across the country, he said.

Conservative MPs are also calling on the government to remove green taxes, used to fund renewable energy programs as well as the hot house rebate itself, and reform of the energy price cap.

At PMQ, deputies lined up to express their concern about rising prices. John Penrose has demanded structural reform to the energy price cap rather than simply resetting it later this year.

Caroline Johnson, another Tory MP, said voters contacted her daily about rising utility bills and the cost of fueling their cars, saying they needed a reliable source of power and affordable.

Boris Johnson and Angela Rayner clash over cost of living in PMQ video

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the PM should use our Brexit freedom to review VAT on bills. Twenty Tory MPs, including Robert Halfon and Steve Baker, wrote to Johnson over the weekend to urge the PM to cut VAT on energy bills and remove the environmental tax.

A minister said he was concerned about the damage Labor could cause on the issue, saying the cost of living was going to be a massively effective line of attack from Labor.

Kwarteng called another energy bosses meeting on Wednesday to continue discussions on a loan program backed or administered by the government but funded by a commercial lender. The business secretary insisted the risk should not be borne by taxpayers and sources described the talks as a slow burner.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, is due to announce the level of the next energy bill cap on February 7, as average bills rise from 1,277 to over 2,000 when the cap takes effect on April 1.

Were in territory where something needs to be done, an energy industry source said, adding that there was a countdown to Ofgems’ decision. It’s not impossible to do something after that, but we imagine you would want to do it before that because otherwise it won’t be a very happy story for everyone involved.

At PMQ, Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner, who replaced an isolating Keir Starmer, said families would face a wave of high bills and higher taxes, another Tory sore spot.

Rayner lambasted Johnson over the impact of inflation and rising bills, saying: In October, the PM said fears about inflation were unfounded, but workers at all the country is starting the new year with rising bills and rising prices. So how did it hurt so much?

Johnson insisted he had said no such thing, but in an interview with Sky News in October he said: People have been worried about inflation for a very long time and these fears are unfounded.

At the end of the Premiers’ Questions, Rayner raised a point of order, noting this and asking if Johnson wanted to correct the record, which he did not.