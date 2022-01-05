Did Trump or Biden handle the pandemic better? Here’s what we know | Opinion





It has been said that the hardest words to pronounce in English are I’m sorry, I need help, and I got it wrong.

Lately, you can add to this: Trump was right.

Not on everything, of course, as some of its most ardent fans put it on T-shirts and stickers. But there is evidence that history may not judge former President Donald Trump as harshly as critics did last year about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of those admissions came, from all places, from the White House last month. First, President Joe Biden credited the role of the former administration in delivering vaccines with the promised warp speed. It was a rare compliment Biden offered his predecessor, although others have said so, including former Biden aide Andy Slavitt, who said last year I would absolutely take my hat off. The Trump administration has made sure we have a vaccine in record time.

Biden later told governors on a conference call: There is no federal solution (to COVID-19). This resolves at the state level. People on social media were quick to point out that this was basically Trump’s position. Trump told governors in April 2020 that they would fire their own shots at their respective state’s response to the pandemic.

Likewise, in 2020 Trump wanted schools to stay open, which Biden said on Tuesday must happen despite some calls to temporarily return to virtual learning amid the omicron wave.

Here’s NBC’s @TODAYshow passing off Biden’s comments on Covid and testing not having a “federal solution” but rather “state level” as if it didn’t matter.

A year, a year and a half ago? NBC has reportedly lost its mind with Trump. Oh wait, they did. pic.twitter.com/G4ueXIwQPU

Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 28, 2021

Although widely critical of Trump, the KFF (formerly Kaiser Family Foundation), a nonprofit that provides information and analysis on health policies, credits Trump for the administration’s actions before the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Trump established a COVID-19 task force at the White House on January 27, 2020, and a few days later declared an emergency health officials and banned foreign nationals from China from entering the United States. These actions, of course, contrast with Trump’s gleeful insistence that the virus would soon be a thing of the past, but his attitude was consistent with what he later told Bob Woodward: that he had deliberately downplayed the virus. threat so that Americans do not panic.

Few would say this is an effective or even ethical strategy in dealing with a virus that has now killed over 800,000 Americans. National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote that Trump’s strategy was a mistake, a mistake that made him appear out of touch with reality, an incredibly perilous position for a president.

But now, looking at what COVID-19 has caused under two presidents, Lowry asks where the apologies due to Trump are from the people who blamed him for the virus deaths in 2020. Lowry notes that during the one of the presidential debates, Biden said, anyone who is responsible for these many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.

In fact, more Americans have been found to have died from COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University. And although this is in part due to the emergence of more contagious variants, these deaths have occurred under Bidens watchfulness with vaccines available and no shortage of personal protective equipment as the United States has seen in 2020.

As Lowry wrote, you can’t make an apple-to-apple comparison of the administration’s response to COVID-19 because Biden didn’t take office until the end of January, and any policy change would put time to show up in real world results. Additionally, the United States didn’t start counting deaths from COVID-19 until late February 2020. And Biden has largely failed to achieve what he believes is a key weapon in the fight: warrants. vaccination.

But infectious disease specialists told the Wall Street Journal that public health officials had not done what needed to be done this year. This is language that would not have been given to Trump, who has often been criticized as personally responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

There are a lot of things Trump did wrong, including (and most obviously) his remarks about the coronavirus magically going away. The Washington Post, which keeps track of such things about Trump, counted 40 times that Trump said the virus would be gone soon. He has also said on several occasions that it is mainly the flu, despite his own experience of the disease.

But the longer the pandemic continues under the Biden administration, with accompanying issues such as a shortage of tests, the more normal the Trump administration’s response appears to a single pandemic (we hope). Trump is not a COVID hero, but history may not judge Trump as harshly as his critics have, at least when it comes to the pandemic. With three years remaining in his administration, Biden could yet become the president who brought COVID-19 under control. Unfortunately for Biden and the country, he is now the president under whom the pandemic has worsened further.

